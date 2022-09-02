Whether you're after super-sized battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, we've rounded up the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds on Tripadvisor.
Here's what customers had to say about their food:
1. Leeds' best fish and chip shops
2. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
A Murgatroyds customer said: "The speed, presentation and quality were top class and without doubt amongst the finest fish and chips we've ever eaten. Extremely professional and highly recommended to all lovers of traditional fish and chips at their very best."
3. Skyliner, Austhorpe
A Skyliner customer said: "All three people in our party thoroughly enjoyed our fish and chips. Two of us had the senior citizens and the other person had the standard fish and chips. The food was fresh, piping hot and delicious."
4. Original Fisheries, Bramley
An Original Fisheries customer said: "We visited Original Fisheries today for the first time and WOW the food was amazing! This will now be our go to fish and chip shop, food tasted amazing and portions sizes were really good - we were even given freebies. Really friendly service and lovely people."
