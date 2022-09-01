Five of the best steakhouses and grills in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor reviews
Here’s a look at five of the best steakhouses and grill restaurants in Leeds.
Leeds has an array of fantastic restaurants where you can get a nice, juicy steak - but which is the best?
Using Tripadvisor reviews for reference, we’ve put together this list of the best steakhouses in Leeds.
We have only included eateries that market themselves as steakhouses.
Furthermore, we won’t be including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating that is lower than 4/5.
Without any further ado, let’s get into it!
The five best steakhouses in Leeds
Miller and Carter Steak House
Rating: 4.5/5
299 Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4DD.
One reviewer said: “Lovely food, and amazing service from Maizy. It was an enjoyable experience. Would highly recommend.”
Gaucho
Rating: 4.5/5
21-22 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5JF.
One reviewer said: “Had a fantastic meal, steak was succulent and cooked to perfection for everyone, service was brilliant.”
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
Rating: 4.5/5
The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL.
One reviewer said: “First time visit here. I was very impressed with the environment, the food quality, and the cleanliness of the place.”
Bison Steakhouse
Rating: 4.5/5
151 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 5NW.
One reviewer said: “Amazing service and great quality food! Always a joy to eat there, with the best and creamiest mash in the world.”
Dakota Restaurant
Rating: 4.5/5
8 Russell Street, Leeds, LS1 5RN.
One reviewer said: “Mollie was fabulous and made us feel very welcome. The food was delicious and we had a wonderful evening. Will definitely return.”