News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Five of the best steakhouses and grills in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Here’s a look at five of the best steakhouses and grill restaurants in Leeds.

By Jimmy Johnson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:27 pm

Leeds has an array of fantastic restaurants where you can get a nice, juicy steak - but which is the best?

Using Tripadvisor reviews for reference, we’ve put together this list of the best steakhouses in Leeds.

We have only included eateries that market themselves as steakhouses.

Furthermore, we won’t be including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating that is lower than 4/5.

Most Popular

Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

The five best steakhouses in Leeds

Miller and Carter Steak House

Rating: 4.5/5

299 Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4DD.

One reviewer said: “Lovely food, and amazing service from Maizy. It was an enjoyable experience. Would highly recommend.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor’s website.

Gaucho

Rating: 4.5/5

21-22 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5JF.

One reviewer said: “Had a fantastic meal, steak was succulent and cooked to perfection for everyone, service was brilliant.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor’s website.

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Rating: 4.5/5

The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL.

One reviewer said: “First time visit here. I was very impressed with the environment, the food quality, and the cleanliness of the place.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor’s website.

Bison Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5/5

151 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 5NW.

One reviewer said: “Amazing service and great quality food! Always a joy to eat there, with the best and creamiest mash in the world.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor’s website.

Dakota Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

8 Russell Street, Leeds, LS1 5RN.

One reviewer said: “Mollie was fabulous and made us feel very welcome. The food was delicious and we had a wonderful evening. Will definitely return.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor’s website.

LeedsTripAdvisor