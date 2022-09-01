Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds has an array of fantastic restaurants where you can get a nice, juicy steak - but which is the best?

Using Tripadvisor reviews for reference, we’ve put together this list of the best steakhouses in Leeds.

We have only included eateries that market themselves as steakhouses.

Furthermore, we won’t be including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating that is lower than 4/5.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

The five best steakhouses in Leeds

Miller and Carter Steak House

Rating: 4.5/5

299 Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4DD.

One reviewer said: “Lovely food, and amazing service from Maizy. It was an enjoyable experience. Would highly recommend.”

Gaucho

Rating: 4.5/5

21-22 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5JF.

One reviewer said: “Had a fantastic meal, steak was succulent and cooked to perfection for everyone, service was brilliant.”

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Rating: 4.5/5

The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL.

One reviewer said: “First time visit here. I was very impressed with the environment, the food quality, and the cleanliness of the place.”

Bison Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5/5

151 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 5NW.

One reviewer said: “Amazing service and great quality food! Always a joy to eat there, with the best and creamiest mash in the world.”

Dakota Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

8 Russell Street, Leeds, LS1 5RN.