Leeds Indian restaurants: The best-rated curry houses and takeaways according to Tripadvisor

Leeds boasts an impressive array of Indian restaurants, from fine dining to cheap and cheerful curry houses.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:30 pm

Whether you've got a craving for spicy street food or a creamy Korma, there is plenty to suit everyone's taste. We’ve rounded up the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Here’s what customers had to say:

A customer at Bengal Brasserie, Merrion Way, said: "The inside of the restaurant is really modern and the food was great. I had the mach multani with pilau rice and a peshwari naan - probably one of the best curries I've had."
A customer at Bengal Brasserie, Haddon Road, said: "Service was amazing , food was perfect as usual and staff always had a smile and a joke with you through the night."
A customer at Bengal Lounge, Wetherby, said: "Staff should be proud of their service, faultless as always. After the popadums and pickles, our mains were delicious."
A customer at De Baga, Headingley, said: "Cosy but fancy vibe, perfect for dates and birthdays. Great place to go if you’re bored of the same old Indian food and want something a little more special and tasty."
A customer at Mumtaz, Leeds Dock, said: "The food was delicious and the menu offered great variety. I will definitely be recommending this restaurant to friends and family."
A customer at Mango, Wetherby, said: "The range of dishes here that suit a coeliac was superb. We had the methi na gota as a starter and then a dosa, and a gluten free bread with daal, all really delicious."
A customer at Westbourne Spice, Otley, said: "Excellent food, large portions, fast service. If you love Indian food, try here and you won't be disappointed!"
A customer at MyLahore, Burley, said: "The food was amazing, the service was excellent and it was really good value for money. Overall an amazing experience."
A customer at Voujon, Headingley, said: "Fabulous service and lovely ambiance. The food is beautiful and served quickly. This is a really good experience."
A customer at Prashad, Drighlington, said: "Wonderful dishes, flavours so good, generous portions too, I love south Indian food. Pani puri and Masala dosa were amazing!"
A customer at The Bengal Brasserie, Wetherby, said: "Really friendly staff and service excellent. Food is always good here - our favourite Indian restaurant in Wetherby."
A customer at Tharavadu, Mill Hill, said: "Unbelievably good food and service. The food is fantastic. Original southern Indian cuisine at its finest."
