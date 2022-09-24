Whether you've got a craving for spicy street food or a creamy Korma, there is plenty to suit everyone's taste. We’ve rounded up the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Here’s what customers had to say:
A customer at Bengal Brasserie, Merrion Way, said: "The inside of the restaurant is really modern and the food was great. I had the mach multani with pilau rice and a peshwari naan - probably one of the best curries I've had."
A customer at Bengal Brasserie, Haddon Road, said: "Service was amazing , food was perfect as usual and staff always had a smile and a joke with you through the night."
A customer at Bengal Lounge, Wetherby, said: "Staff should be proud of their service, faultless as always. After the popadums and pickles, our mains were delicious."
A customer at De Baga, Headingley, said: "Cosy but fancy vibe, perfect for dates and birthdays. Great place to go if you’re bored of the same old Indian food and want something a little more special and tasty."
A customer at Mumtaz, Leeds Dock, said: "The food was delicious and the menu offered great variety. I will definitely be recommending this restaurant to friends and family."
A customer at Mango, Wetherby, said: "The range of dishes here that suit a coeliac was superb. We had the methi na gota as a starter and then a dosa, and a gluten free bread with daal, all really delicious."
A customer at Westbourne Spice, Otley, said: "Excellent food, large portions, fast service. If you love Indian food, try here and you won't be disappointed!"
A customer at MyLahore, Burley, said: "The food was amazing, the service was excellent and it was really good value for money. Overall an amazing experience."
A customer at Voujon, Headingley, said: "Fabulous service and lovely ambiance. The food is beautiful and served quickly. This is a really good experience."
A customer at Prashad, Drighlington, said: "Wonderful dishes, flavours so good, generous portions too, I love south Indian food. Pani puri and Masala dosa were amazing!"
A customer at The Bengal Brasserie, Wetherby, said: "Really friendly staff and service excellent. Food is always good here - our favourite Indian restaurant in Wetherby."
A customer at Tharavadu, Mill Hill, said: "Unbelievably good food and service. The food is fantastic. Original southern Indian cuisine at its finest."