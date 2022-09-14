Slam Dunk Festival is one of the biggest independent rock festivals in the UK as 60,000 fans fill out grounds in Leeds and Hertfordshire.

It returns for its 16th iteration in 2023 and organisers have confirmed a jaw-dropping line-up, as well as releasing its first wave of tickets.

The two day festival will feature groundbreaking performances from 22 artists - which includes two highly-anticipated reunion shows.

Here is everything you need to know about next year’s Slam Dunk Festival, including details on the full line-up and how to get tickets.

When is Slam Dunk Festival 2023 taking place?

The festival is scheduled to take place across an entire weekend, with each of the two held in Leeds and Hertfordshire.

Slam Dunk Festival 2023 will start in Hertforshire’s Hatfield Park on Saturday, 27 May.

It is scheduled to arrive at Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park for its final day on Saturday, 28 May 2023.

Gates will open at 9 am and the arena will follow at 11 am.

How can I get tickets to Slam Dunk Festival 2023?

The first wave of tickets to the music festival have been released as exceptionally high demand has left some ticket types sold out.

General admission for the Leeds day of the festival are yet to be released, but will be priced at £97.90 per person.

Early bird tickets have completely sold out at the time of publication, though Tier 2 entry tickets are available.

Tier 2 tickets will cost £93.50 per person and can be purchased directly through the SeeTickets website .

Children who are under five-years-old can enter totally free-of-charge, whilst VIP admission tickets are currently sold out.

If you are interested in attending both the Leeds and Hertfordshire days of the festival, you can purchase an Early Bird Weekend ticket which is priced at £149.00 per person.

Slam Dunk also offers festival-goers an instalment plan option which allows those who need it to spread the cost of a ticket across four months.

Please note that a ticket for Under 5s is completely free but can only be added on top of a full-priced adult ticket.

What is the full line-up of Slam Dunk Festival 2023?

Slam Dunk Festival 2023 will have two much-anticipated headline acts that will be performing on both days of the event.

The Offspring, who have been recording hits after hits over the last three decades, have been described as a perfect headliner for the event.

Fans and avid-listeners will remember renowned tracks such as Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) and The Kids Aren’t Alright.

Joining them as their fellow co-headliner are British rock legends Enter Shikari, who return to headline Slam Dunk for a second time.

The four-piece are currently at the peak of their powers and will surely cause a frenzy with hit songs The Great Unknown and Juggernauts.

Here is the full Slam Dunk Festival 2023 line-up:

The Offspring

Enter Shikari

Bowling For Soup

Billy Talent

Less Than Jake

Kids In Glass Houses

The Academy Is…

Creeper

Four Years Strong

Malevolence

Holding Absence

Trash Boat

Zebrahead

Maggie Lindemann

NOAHFINNCE

Real Friends

Grayscale

Charlotte Sands

Destroy Boys

Fit For a King

SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Girlfriends