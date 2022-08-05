Households in Leeds have been feeling the cost of living squeeze this year with price increases on energy, groceries and fuel.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine combined with the rising inflation has made many Loiner’s strapped for cash. And few price rises have hit Leeds households as hard as the cost of diesel and petrol.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know to find the cheapest fuel in Leeds.

Why did the cost of fuel increase?

Petrol prices are falling steadily

At the peak of the price of fuel, it was commonly argued that Russia and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the pivotal factor behind the high cost of fuel, but this was not the case.

The main reason behind the sharp increase is down to the price of crude oil, which is a resource used in the make-up of petrol and diesel.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of crude oil was at an all time low as the demand for energy collapsed.

However, as life slowly got back to normal and opened back up, the demand for crude oil returned and suppliers have since struggled to keep up with it.

This, partnered with the fact that crude oil is paid for using US dollars - with the British pound currency weak in comparison - this has led to making the cost of fuel rise to expensive levels.

Are petrol and diesel prices going down in Leeds?

The prices for diesel and petrol have been decreasing this week (August 1 to August 7), with the average price for fuel in the UK the week before (July 25 to July 31) at 185.9p per litre for petrol and 194.9p per litre for diesel according to petrolprices.com .

Where are the cheapest places to get fuel in Leeds?

Here are the five cheapest petrol prices, as well as the five cheapest diesel prices within 5 miles of Leeds City Centre as of Friday, 5 August 2022.

Please note that this list does not include any fuel station that requires a subscription or paid membership, such as Costco.

Petrol

Middleton Park Service Station, Middleton Park Service Station - 169.9p per litre

Middleton Park Road, LS10 4LZ

Open 6am to 10pm (Monday to Sunday)

Morrisons Hunslet - 170.7p per litre

Church Street, LS10 2AP

Open 24 hours

Asda Beeston Automat - 170.7p per litre

Old Lane, LS11 8AG

Open 7am to 11pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 4pm (Sunday)

Morrisons Morley - 170.7p per litre

Windsor Court, LS27 9BG

Open 24 hours

Sainsburys White Rose - 170.9p per litre

Dewsbury Road, LS11 8EW

Open 24 hours

Diesel

Unleaded: 181.9p Diesel: 192.9p (Prices from August 3)

Asda Beeston Automat - 182.7p per litre

Old Lane, LS11 8AG

Open 7am to 11pm (Monday to Saturday), 10am to 4pm (Sunday)

Asda Killingbeck - 182.7p per litre

York Road, LS14 6UT

Open 24 hours

Asda Morley - 182.7p per litre

Co-operative Road, LS27 7RA

Open 24 hours

Morrisons Hunslet - 183.7p per litre

Church Street, LS10 2AP

Open 24 hours

Asda Leeds Middleton Automat - 183.7p per litre

St Georges Road, LS10 4TQ

Open 24 hours