Holiday travels might be the highlight of many Brits’ summer, but can also involve a lot of stress.

Long queues, delays and even cancelled flights are all factors that can come into play before arriving at your destination.

This year has seen exceptional issues at airports such as Leeds Bradford Airport. Easing of travel restrictions after the Covid-19 pandemic means many are eager to once again go abroad after being stuck at home for two years, and has also led to massive staff shortages at airports.

All of these factors have had an effect on delays and cancellations.

Yorkshire Evening Post has therefore compiled a list of any cancelled flights from Leeds Bradford Airport, including easyJet, Tui, Jet2 and BA.

Is Leeds Bradford Airport busy?

Leeds Bradford Airport has been experiencing some longer queues and delays throughout the summer months during peak travel, and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this summer there were reports of queues stretching all the way out to the car park outside the airport, and flights delayed by over an hour.

Queues and delays have however decreased over the summer.

Are there any cancelled flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport today - Thursday, 18 August?

Departures

Today (Thursday, 18 August) there does not appear to be any cancelled departures from Leeds Bradford Airport.

It is always recommended that travellers check with their travel company for the newest information on their flight.

Arrivals

Today (Thursday, 18 August) there does not appear to be any cancelled arrivals at Leeds Bradford Airport.