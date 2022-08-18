Which flights are cancelled from Leeds Bradford Airport today? List of easyJet, Tui, Jet2, BA flights affected
These are the flights cancelled today from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Holiday travels might be the highlight of many Brits’ summer, but can also involve a lot of stress.
Long queues, delays and even cancelled flights are all factors that can come into play before arriving at your destination.
This year has seen exceptional issues at airports such as Leeds Bradford Airport. Easing of travel restrictions after the Covid-19 pandemic means many are eager to once again go abroad after being stuck at home for two years, and has also led to massive staff shortages at airports.
Most Popular
-
1
'I can't believe I'm still alive': Violent Leeds bully kicked partner's face in steel toe-capped boots
-
2
New dates set as Brits to be charged to travel to the Schengen Area including Spain, Greece and Portugal
-
3
Outpouring of love for Leeds pub compared to 'bad night in Benidorm' by resident opposed to extended hours
-
4
Resident claims Leeds pub music is 'like a bad night in Benidorm’ amid plans to extend opening hours
-
5
17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
All of these factors have had an effect on delays and cancellations.
Yorkshire Evening Post has therefore compiled a list of any cancelled flights from Leeds Bradford Airport, including easyJet, Tui, Jet2 and BA.
Is Leeds Bradford Airport busy?
Leeds Bradford Airport has been experiencing some longer queues and delays throughout the summer months during peak travel, and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier this summer there were reports of queues stretching all the way out to the car park outside the airport, and flights delayed by over an hour.
Queues and delays have however decreased over the summer.
Are there any cancelled flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport today - Thursday, 18 August?
Departures
Today (Thursday, 18 August) there does not appear to be any cancelled departures from Leeds Bradford Airport.
It is always recommended that travellers check with their travel company for the newest information on their flight.
Arrivals
Today (Thursday, 18 August) there does not appear to be any cancelled arrivals at Leeds Bradford Airport.
*Note that this is at the time of publishing and is due to change during the day.