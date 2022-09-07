BBC Radio 2 Live is just around the corner as music lovers from Leeds, throughout West Yorkshire and beyond prepare for a grand time.

The event, which is being held at the grounds of Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park, will span across two days filled with musical entertainment.

A line-up of excellent musicians has already been announced, whilst tickets have been released and there is high demand.

Here is everything you need to know about the music festival; such as how to get tickets and who makes up the full line-up.

When is BBC Radio 2 Live coming to Leeds in 2022?

BBC Radio 2 Live 2022 is scheduled for its annual return to the West Yorkshire city and will take place across two days this month.

The festival will commence on Saturday, 17 September before coming to a close one day later on Sunday, 18 September.

Gates for both days will open at 11 am in the morning.

How can I get tickets to BBC Radio 2 Live 2022?

Tickets are currently on sale and available for the music festival and can be purchased in a variety of different ways.

You can purchase general admission tickets to each of the two days, with both a Saturday and a Sunday ticket costing £56.50 per person.

However, you might also choose for a more VIP experience by purchasing an Enhanced ticket too, which offer the following benefits:

Dedicated entrance lane to BBC Radio 2 Live 2022

Goody bag, includes festival merchandise

A complimentary welcome drink

Access to The Sounds Garden (overlooks the Main Stage)

The Saturday and Sunday Enhanced tickets are available at a price of £114.50 and are still available for purchase.

To purchase tickets for the first day of BBC Radio 2 Live 2022 , visit Ticketmaster’s official website .

If you are interested in attending on the Sunday, you can also purchase tickets online via the Ticketmaster website .

What is the full line-up and schedule of BBC Radio 2 Live 2022?

Here is the full line-up and schedule of BBC Radio 2 Live 2022 in Leeds:

Saturday, 17 September 2022

Simple Minds

Tears for Fears

Elbow

Craig David

Bananarama

Ella Henderson

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Kaiser Chiefs

Sunday, 18 September 2022

Robbie Williams

Nile Rodgers & Chic

George Ezra

Melanie C

Emeli Sande

Mark Owen

Heather Small

Olly Murs

For more information about each act, you can visit the official BBC website .