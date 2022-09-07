BBC Radio 2 Live Leeds 2022: date of music festival, how to get tickets - full line-up including Kaiser Chiefs
Organisers at the BBC have announced a star-studded line-up including George Ezra and Robbie Williams ahead of the Temple Newsam Park festival.
BBC Radio 2 Live is just around the corner as music lovers from Leeds, throughout West Yorkshire and beyond prepare for a grand time.
The event, which is being held at the grounds of Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park, will span across two days filled with musical entertainment.
A line-up of excellent musicians has already been announced, whilst tickets have been released and there is high demand.
Here is everything you need to know about the music festival; such as how to get tickets and who makes up the full line-up.
When is BBC Radio 2 Live coming to Leeds in 2022?
BBC Radio 2 Live 2022 is scheduled for its annual return to the West Yorkshire city and will take place across two days this month.
The festival will commence on Saturday, 17 September before coming to a close one day later on Sunday, 18 September.
Gates for both days will open at 11 am in the morning.
How can I get tickets to BBC Radio 2 Live 2022?
Tickets are currently on sale and available for the music festival and can be purchased in a variety of different ways.
You can purchase general admission tickets to each of the two days, with both a Saturday and a Sunday ticket costing £56.50 per person.
However, you might also choose for a more VIP experience by purchasing an Enhanced ticket too, which offer the following benefits:
- Dedicated entrance lane to BBC Radio 2 Live 2022
- Goody bag, includes festival merchandise
- A complimentary welcome drink
- Access to The Sounds Garden (overlooks the Main Stage)
The Saturday and Sunday Enhanced tickets are available at a price of £114.50 and are still available for purchase.
To purchase tickets for the first day of BBC Radio 2 Live 2022, visit Ticketmaster’s official website.
If you are interested in attending on the Sunday, you can also purchase tickets online via the Ticketmaster website.
What is the full line-up and schedule of BBC Radio 2 Live 2022?
Here is the full line-up and schedule of BBC Radio 2 Live 2022 in Leeds:
Saturday, 17 September 2022
- Simple Minds
- Tears for Fears
- Elbow
- Craig David
- Bananarama
- Ella Henderson
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Kaiser Chiefs
Sunday, 18 September 2022
- Robbie Williams
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- George Ezra
- Melanie C
- Emeli Sande
- Mark Owen
- Heather Small
- Olly Murs
For more information about each act, you can visit the official BBC website.
