Manchester rapper Aitch will be coming back to Leeds for another gig, following the release of his new album - Close to Home.

The record was released on August 19 and has already garnered millions of listens on Spotify.

At just 22 years old, Aitch has stunned audiences with his mature performances and creative approach to the UK hip-hop scene.

As such, there is an abundance of people wishing to see this rising star perform live - we’ve put this piece together to help you out with everything you’ll need to know.

Most Popular

When will the Aitch’s Leeds 2022 concert be?

As mentioned, Aitch will play at the 02 Academy in Leeds on October 8, 2022, barring any reschedulings, postponements or cancellations.

The show will begin at 6pm, with an arena curfew of 10pm.

How can I get tickets?

Unfortunately, tickets for Aitch’s October concert in Leeds are now sold out.

However, it may be possible to obtain tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale ticket system. Given the speed in which the standard tickets sold out however, you will have to be quick to get your hands on them.

Additionally, you may also be able to get face value tickets for the gig on Twickets.

What will the set list be in Leeds?

Generally, set lists aren’t released until just before the show - therefore, to say anything now would be mere speculation.

However, it’s likely that Aitch will be playing some old favourites, such as Keisha and Becky, alongside a few songs from Close to Home.

Current, Baby (ft. Ashante) is his number one song on Spotify – so it’s very likely that this song will feature as part of his set.

As a preview of what Aitch’s Leeds 2022 set might look like, here is what he played on May 28, 2022 in Coventry:

30 Taste (Make It Shake) Strike a Pose(Young T & Bugsey cover) Latest Trends (Remix) (A1 x J1 cover) (with A1 x J1) Keisha & Becky (Remix) War (ArrDee & Aitch cover) (with ArrDee) Safe to Say 1989 Learning Curve Rain (Aitch & AJ Tracey cover) (with AJ Tracey) Baby (with Ashanti)