After two years of heavy restrictions and severely reduced opportunity for travel, the world has once again mostly opened up after the pandemic. Many of us who have been sitting home for the last two years are eager to get away on holiday abroad.

The summer months are when most of us travel, and airports often end up crowded with long queues during its busiest time of the year.

Cancellations, delays and queues are always something that can threaten a holiday, and people are never truly relaxed until they’re at their destination.

Are there queues at Leeds Bradford Airport today?

Leeds Bradford airport has a number of job vacancies

Leeds Bradford Airport has stated that the average queues today (Friday June 29) are 44 minutes during peak travel, on level with pre-pandemic queue times.

When should I arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport?

Leeds Bradford Airport’s official guidance is that travellers should not arrive earlier than three hours before departure.

Does Leeds Bradford experience frequent queues?

Leeds Bradford Airport has experienced frequent and long queues and delays this summer. Post-pandemic staff shortages and an increased number of travellers during the summer months have led to disruptions at the airport and long queues starting in the car park. .

Can I buy a fast track pass for Leeds Bradford Airport?

Fast track passes are available at Leeds Bradford Airport for £5 per person, with children under 12 free of charge.

Fast track passes must be booked online at least one hour before your arrival at the airport.

The Fast Track lane is located on the right hand side of the passenger security on the ground floor of the terminal.

Ryanair cabin crew across Spain will strike every week for the next five months (Photo: Getty Images)

Are there any lounges in Leeds Bradford Airport?

Leeds Bradford Airport offers three lounges.

These lounges are available at Leeds Bradford Airport:

The Yorkshire Lounge is located on the first floor of departures to the left of Gates 4 and 5. The lounge is open in line with flights, and can be accessed from a maximum of 3 hours before scheduled departure time.

Entry to the Lounge is £30 for adults over 12 and £20 for children aged 3 to 11 and can be booked here .

The White Rose Lounge is located on the first floor of departures to the left of Gates 4 and 5. The lounge is open between 05:00 and 20:00 and arrivals are welcome until 18:30.

The White Rose Longue can be accessed from a maximum of 3 hours before scheduled departure time.

Entry to the Lounge is £35 for adults over 12 and £23 for children between the age of 3 and 11 and can be booked here .

The 1432 Runway Club is located on the first floor of departures to the left of Gates 4 and 5. The lounge is open between 04:30 and 20:30 between April and October, and 05:00 to 20:30 between November and March and arrivals are welcome until 18:30.

The 1432 Runway Club can be accessed from a maximum of 3 hours before scheduled departure time.

Entry to the Lounge is £40 for adults over 12 and can be booked here .

Airport queuing brings out the worst in people (Adobe)

Are there car parks at Leeds Bradford Airport?

Leeds Bradford Airport has 24/7 parking. There are several different parking options available here.

Where are the nearest hotels?

There are no hotels at Leeds Bradford Airport, but there are several options available nearby and in Leeds.

The closest hotels to the airport are:

Dean Mews - Dead Head, Yeadon LS18 5HU

The White Swan - High St., Yeadon LS19 7TA

Willow Cottage B&B - Ivegate, Yeadon LS19 7RE