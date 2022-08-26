Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the last Friday of August which can only mean one thing - it’s the first day of Leeds Festival , being held once again at Bramham Park in Weatherby.

It’s been a contentious year for Leeds and Reading in 2022 however; last minute drop outs including the unfortunate cancellation of Friday headliners Rage Against The Machine , still hasn’t put a dampener on a continued highlight in the annual festival calendar.

With The 1975 replacing Rage Against The Machine as this Friday’s headliners on the Main Stage East, fans looking for something a little more heavy are no doubt pleased to see that Bring Me The Horizon’s headline slot this weekend is still going ahead.

Speaking to the NME ahead when the headliners for this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival, Bring Me The Horizon’s lead singer Oli Sykes said “It’s f***ing mental isn’t it? I’ve never been so buzzed-out. When we got that email I was like, really? That’s not real.”

“And Arctic Monkeys as well? It’s just going to be f***ing wild, that.”

Who are the headliners at Leeds Festival 2022?

The following is the full and updated list of headliners for Leeds Festival 2022:

Friday 26 August

The 1975 (Main Stage East)

Halsey (Main Stage West)

Saturday 27 August

Sunday 28 August

Arctic Monkeys (Main Stage East)

Bring Me The Horizon (Main Stage West)

When will Bring Me The Horizon perform at Leeds Festival 2022?

Oli Sykes, lead singer of metalcore group Bring Me The Horizon, didn’t believe they’d be sharing the same day as Arctic Monkeys.

Bring Me The Horizon are scheduled to headline the Main Stage East on Sunday (August 28), with their performance at 7:50pm.

Attendees and those watching from home should expect them to hit the stage at 7:50 pm and will end their performance at around the 9:00pm mark.

What is the possible setlist for Bring Me The Horizon at Leeds Festival 2022?

Bring Me The Horizon have been touring the European festival circuit this summer, and their setlists haven’t changed too much from show to show. Throne, Parasite Eve and Shadow Moses have all been mainstays so far.

The band’s last performance at Pukkelpop in Belgium last week (August 21), according to setlist.fm, was as follows:

Can You Feel My Heart

Happy Song

Teardrops

MANTRA

Dear Diary,

Parasite Eve

Shadow Moses

DiE4u

Drown

Follow You(Acoustic)

Throne

How can I watch the Bring Me The Horizon performance on TV?

Bring Me The Horizon’s performance at Bramham Park has not been selected for live television coverage.

However, their performance at the Reading Festival site will be available to watch live on the BBC on Saturday August 27 from 7:20pm.

There is wider coverage throughout the festival which can be streamed across the weekend on BBC iPlayer .