'Don't light barbecues': Fire service's heatwave plea to people in Leeds over wildfire fears

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures in Leeds are forecasted to hit up to 31C from today as the heatwave continues into the weekend.

There is no indication this will reach the peaks it did three weeks ago on Tuesday, July 19, to a record-breaking 39C in Leeds, but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) is warning people over the impact of barbecues during hot weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lack of rainfall has also seen local waterways, including reservoirs, start to dry up, which may lead to a UK-wide hosepipe ban by the end of the month.

Risk of barbecues

The fire service is urging people in Leeds not to light fires, and refrain from using barbecues during the heatwave.

These increase the risk of wildfires breaking out, it added.

A wildfire burning on Marsden Moorland in West Yorkshire in April, 2019. It was believed that a barbecue triggered the blaze, the fire service said.

People are also being asked to not use disposable barbecues in open areas and said they are known to cause damage in dry weather.

Barbecues are banned on open moorland because they increase wildfire risk.

Many festivals have even taken the measure of banning disposables altogether to help keep attendees safe.

In a tweet, Leeds Parks said: "We'd just like to remind you that we dont allow BBQ's in any of our parks, so fire up your BBQ at home & enjoy the perfect weather to flip some burgers.".

‘Be responsible’ plea

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer for WYFRS, said: “We are asking our communities to be responsible and not light fires while the conditions remain as they are. Residents have largely been heeding this advice and we urge them to continue to do so.”

WYFRS said its firefighters are well prepared for the hot season, with West Yorkshire fire and rescue service already in the midst of tacking fires in the area as previously reported.

DCFO Walton has warned that the wildfires which gripped the country three weeks ago were a wake-up call about climate change.

The deputy police chief added: “This was not a one off,” he said. “As firefighters we have been saying things are changing and now is the time for us to collectively take action.

“I have been in the fire service for 37 years and there are always changes to deal with. In the 80s and 90s there were far more house fires, and now this is at an all time low due to the changes made by society together.”

List of precautions

WYFRS have released a list of precautions we can all use to help keep us safe when enjoying the weather outside this weekend.

Here’s WYFRS advice on being responsible in current climates:

-Please don’t have barbecues or campfires in the countryside, or on any grassland during this very dry weather.

-If you’re a smoker, please take extreme care with how you put out your cigarettes and dispose of them.

-Don’t leave litter and pick it up if you see it. Don’t leave it to someone else. Discarded litter, in

particular glass bottles, pose a fire risk when the sun’s rays are magnified through it.