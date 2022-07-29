One of the biggest music festivals in the United Kingdom is rapidly approaching as West Yorkshire prepares for three days of musical mayhem.

Leeds Festival regularly attracts over 75,000 music lovers from across the country and beyond, with last year’s return from the Covid-19 pandemic seeing a record 90,000 attendance.

The main genres are regularly rock, alternative, indie, punk and metal - but the official lineup announced by organisers for this year’s festival will suit various other music tastes.

Here is everything you need to know about the full lineup of Leeds Festival 2022, with details surrounding the six huge headliners too.

When is Leeds Festival 2022 and where is it held?

Bramham Park was built in 1698 and its famous landscape laid out over the following 30 years by Robert Benson, First Lord Bingley. After 300 years, which include the South Sea Bubble, the untimely death of the heir, dissipation by illegitimate children, crippling gambling debts, devastating fire, ravages of two World Wars and death duties, the same family still lives at Bramham and cares for its heritage.

The festival is scheduled to take place across three days and it is just around the corner.

It will take place throughout August bank holiday weekend, kicking off on Friday, 26 August before coming to a conclusion on Sunday, 28 August 2022.

Leeds Festival will once again be held on the 900 acre land of Bramham Park, which is located at the following address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby - LS23 6ND.

Who is headlining Leeds Festival 2022?

Oliver Sykes, lead singer of the British band “Bring me the Horizon” (GETTY0

So far at the time of publication, Leeds Festival will have six groundbreaking headliners for the 2022 event.

Arctic Monkeys, who originated in the Sheffield and Yorkshire area, are sure to grace the stage with indie classics such as ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘505’.

Brixton-based rapper Dave will bring his socially conscious lyricism to North Yorkshire, with the arrival of American musician Megan Thee Stallion sure to make the crowd explode with joy.

Rock band Rage Against The Machine, New Jersey’s popstar Halsey and Sheffield-formed rockers Bring Me The Horizon make up the outstanding list of headliners at this year’s festival.

What is the full lineup of the festival?

Organisers have confirmed a laundry list of fantastic musicians and bands that are set to light up stages at Bramham Park in August.

The full line-up for Leeds Festival 2022 is as follows:

Arctic Monkeys

Dave

Megan Thee Stallion

Rage Against The Machine

Halsey

Bring Me The Horizon

Arrdee

Bastille

Circa Waves

Chloe Moriondo

Denzel Curry

Fever 333

Fontaines D.C.

Glass Animals

Griff

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Joy Crookes

Jxdn

Kid Brunswick

Little Simz

Madison Beer

Måneskin

Pale Waves

Pink Pantheress

Polo G

Rage Against the Machine

Run The Jewels

Tai Verdes

Wallows

Wilkinson

Wolf Alice

100 Gecs

A.M.C ft Phantom

A1xJ1

Abby Roberts

All Time Low

AMA

As It Is

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bakar

BBNO$

Beabadoobee

Biscits

Black Honey

Bou

Brooke Combe

Bru-C

Carolesdaughter

Cleopatrick

Comfy

Country Dons

Crystal Millz

CVC

D-Block Europe

Danny Brown

DJ Target

DMA’S

Enter Shikari

Everyone You Know

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

French The Kid

Fumez The Engineer

Gayle

Gorgon City

Gus Dapperton

Hazey

Jaguar

Joey Valence & Brae

JPEGMAFIA

Kanine

Kasst x AJFrmThe8

Kid Kapichi

Knucks

Krept & Konan

LD

M’Way

Meg Ward

Morrisson

Mugun

Nia Archives

Obskür

Ojerime

Pa Salieu

Piri & Tommy

Poppy

Potter Payper

Role Model

Sad Night Dynamite

Sigma

Sir Spyro

Snow

Static Dress

Sueco

SwitchOTR

The Blinders

The Crawlers

The K’s

The Lathums

The Scratch

The Sherlocks

The Stickmen Project

Tigercub

Tommy Farrow

TS7

Unknown T

V.I.C.

Willow

Witch Fever

Alissic

Anorak Patch

Ashnikko

Barns Courtney

Beauty School Dropout

BEMZ

BILK

Caity Baser

CASPR

Cassyette

Christian Alexander

Claudia Valentina

Corella

Courting

Daisy Brain

Dan D’Lion

Dayglow

DE’WAYNE

DEADLETTER

Dolores Forever

DYLAN

EMBY

Flowerovlove

Gabe Coulter

Glaive

Grove

HO99O9

Honeyglaze

Jazmine Flowers

JBee

Joe Unknown

Joesef

Jords

Just Wondering

Lice

Luude

Mallrat

Meduulla

Miso Extra

Panic Shack

Phem

Police Car Collective

Priestgate

SISI

Stone

Taipei Houston

The Native

The Skinner Brothers