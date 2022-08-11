Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grove Inn is preparing to welcome music fans from across the city and beyond for its two-day summer festival later this month, with a packed line-up featuring more than 20 performers.

The pub in Holbeck has a long history of live music, with a folk night beginning back in 1962 - but there are reports of musicians performing there as far back as the 1800s.

It is fitting then that the chosen charity for this year’s festival is one that has music at its heart.

The Swan Song Project was founded in 2017 by Ben Buddy Slack, a singer songwriter from Leeds who came up with the idea after the passing of his grandmother.

He wanted everyone in the same position that he was in to have the chance of creating a work of art with their loved ones, even if it is for the first time.

The project aims to help those who are coming to the end of their life to write and record their own original song, for both the comfort of those suffering so they can be creative with their own legacy and also as a personal and heartfelt parting gift to their loved ones.

Ben said: “We are so happy to have the support of The Grove Festival this year.

"I love the festival and for them to be supporting Swan Song is amazing, both in terms of the funds the festival raises but also in helping us to raise more awareness of the work we do and the services we offer. It will be a great weekend.”

Fi McMillan, the chief organiser of the festival, said: "Ben and I have worked together before on a music festival in the city in support of Rock Against Racism and we always seem to cross paths at the music studio.

“I think it’s a really great cause that’s close to my heart."