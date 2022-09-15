Big name American rapper Kendrick Lamar has confirmed a world tour taking place in 2022, including a date in Leeds.

The tour is in support of his recent album named ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ - his first since ‘DAMN’ in 2017.

Kendrick Lamar’s 18 track fifth studio album will be the last working with Top Dawg Entertainment, who he has worked with since the beginning of his music career.

The musician is known for hugely successful hit songs such as ‘Alright’ (2015) and ‘Backseat Freestyle’ (2012).

One of Kendrick Lamar’s dozens of stops is Leeds’ First Direct Arena, which is just around the corner.

Here is everything you need to know about the Leeds gig, such as how to get tickets and what the setlist will be.

When is Kendrick Lamar performing in Leeds?

Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to play in the West Yorkshire city in just a few months time at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

It will take place on Thursday, 3 November 2022 and the performance is expected to begin at 6pm.

How can I get tickets to the Leeds gig?

Tickets have since been released for Kendrick Lamar’s performance in Leeds and there is still some availability.

Cheapest tickets are priced at £53.50 per person but are positioned in the upper balcony of the arena.

If you wish to have a seat closer to the American rapper, it will cost you, with prices around £207.85 each.

If you’d rather stand on the floor nearest the stage, standing tickets will set you back £155.25 per ticket.

To purchase your admission to the Kendrick Lamar gig in Leeds in November, visit the Ticketmaster website .

Where else is Kendrick Lamar playing during his world tour?

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ is currently ongoing as he continues a series of performances in his home country of the US.

The tour started at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on Tuesday, 19 July and will come to an end in New Zealand’s Spark Arena on Friday, 16 December 2022.

Here are the tour dates in full:

Tue Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu Jul 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Jul 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Jul 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

Wed Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Jul 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Oct 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Mon Oct 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thu Oct 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Sat Oct 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon Oct 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Wed Oct 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

Fri Oct 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Oct 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

Tue Oct 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Wed Oct 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

Fri Oct 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Sun Oct 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Mon Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

Wed Nov 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Nov 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Fri Nov 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat Nov 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Mon Nov 07 – London, UK – The O2

Tue-Nov 08 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Nov 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Wed Nov 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

What is the setlist for the Leeds gig?

The setlist for the Leeds gig is yet to be confirmed, but looking at the songs Kendrick Lamar previously performed during the tour can help give a good indication of what to expect.

According to Setlist.fm , these were the songs the rapper performed during his gig at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, 14 September 2022:

United in Grief

N95

ELEMENT

Worldwide Steppers

Backseat Freestyle

Rich Spirit

Rich

HUMBLE

Father Time

m.A.A.d city

We Cry Together

Purple Hearts

King Kunta

LOYALTY

Swimming Pools

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Die Hard

LUST

DNA

Count Me Out

Money Trees

LOVE

Alright

Mirror

Silent Hill

vent

range brothers

family ties

Crown

Mr. Morale

Savior