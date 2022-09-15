Kendrick Lamar Leeds 2022: how to get tickets to First Direct Arena gig, UK tour dates - possible setlist
The Crompton born rapper is coming to Leeds during his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ which includes dates in the US, UK and Australia.
Big name American rapper Kendrick Lamar has confirmed a world tour taking place in 2022, including a date in Leeds.
The tour is in support of his recent album named ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ - his first since ‘DAMN’ in 2017.
Kendrick Lamar’s 18 track fifth studio album will be the last working with Top Dawg Entertainment, who he has worked with since the beginning of his music career.
The musician is known for hugely successful hit songs such as ‘Alright’ (2015) and ‘Backseat Freestyle’ (2012).
One of Kendrick Lamar’s dozens of stops is Leeds’ First Direct Arena, which is just around the corner.
Here is everything you need to know about the Leeds gig, such as how to get tickets and what the setlist will be.
When is Kendrick Lamar performing in Leeds?
Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to play in the West Yorkshire city in just a few months time at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.
It will take place on Thursday, 3 November 2022 and the performance is expected to begin at 6pm.
How can I get tickets to the Leeds gig?
Tickets have since been released for Kendrick Lamar’s performance in Leeds and there is still some availability.
Cheapest tickets are priced at £53.50 per person but are positioned in the upper balcony of the arena.
If you wish to have a seat closer to the American rapper, it will cost you, with prices around £207.85 each.
If you’d rather stand on the floor nearest the stage, standing tickets will set you back £155.25 per ticket.
To purchase your admission to the Kendrick Lamar gig in Leeds in November, visit the Ticketmaster website.
Where else is Kendrick Lamar playing during his world tour?
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ is currently ongoing as he continues a series of performances in his home country of the US.
The tour started at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on Tuesday, 19 July and will come to an end in New Zealand’s Spark Arena on Friday, 16 December 2022.
Here are the tour dates in full:
- Tue Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Thu Jul 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Jul 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun Jul 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
- Wed Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri Jul 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sat Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Oct 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Mon Oct 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- Tue Oct 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Thu Oct 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- Sat Oct 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Mon Oct 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
- Wed Oct 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
- Fri Oct 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Mon Oct 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
- Tue Oct 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- Wed Oct 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
- Fri Oct 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- Sun Oct 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- Mon Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
- Wed Nov 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Thu Nov 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
- Fri Nov 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
- Sat Nov 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Mon Nov 07 – London, UK – The O2
- Tue-Nov 08 – London, UK – The O2
- Sun Nov 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- Wed Nov 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
- Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
- Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
- Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
- Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
What is the setlist for the Leeds gig?
The setlist for the Leeds gig is yet to be confirmed, but looking at the songs Kendrick Lamar previously performed during the tour can help give a good indication of what to expect.
According to Setlist.fm, these were the songs the rapper performed during his gig at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, 14 September 2022:
- United in Grief
- N95
- ELEMENT
- Worldwide Steppers
- Backseat Freestyle
- Rich Spirit
- Rich
- HUMBLE
- Father Time
- m.A.A.d city
- We Cry Together
- Purple Hearts
- King Kunta
- LOYALTY
- Swimming Pools
- Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Die Hard
- LUST
- DNA
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- LOVE
- Alright
- Mirror
- Silent Hill
- vent
- range brothers
- family ties
- Crown
- Mr. Morale
- Savior
