The 1975 has announced their UK tour ‘At Their Very Best’, which features a stop at First Direct Arena in Leeds in January 2023.

The band just recently played two headline shows at Reading and Leeds Festival as their first home gigs in two years, and are set to release their fifth studio album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in October.

The tour will kick off in Brighton on January 8, and finishes in Belfast on January 30 after 14 stops around the UK and Ireland.

Here is everything you need to know about The 1975 UK and Ireland tour and their concert in Leeds including tour dates and pre-sales.

The 1975 are hitting the road next year (Image: Samuel Bradley)

When in the 1975 headline concert at First Direct Arena in Leeds?

As part of their 2023 headlining tour across the UK and Ireland, The 1975 will play at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Monday, 23 January.

The event starts at 7:30PM and doors open at 6:00PM.

How do I get tickets for The 1975 in Leeds and are there pre-sale tickets available?

Tickets for The 1975’s headlining show at First Direct Arena in Leeds go on sale at 9:00 AM on Friday, 9 September, and are expected to sell out fast.

The tickets are available to purchase on Ticketmaster , and you can get an email reminder once they are available by signing up on Seated.

There are pre-tickets available from 9:00 AM on Wednesday, 7 September until 9:00 AM on Friday, 9 September for anyone who has pre-ordered their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ before 3:00 PM on Monday, 5 September.

Presale tickets will cost you £46.50 plus service charges each and are available on Ticketmaster.

The 1975 UK and Ireland 2023 tour dates

8 January – Brighton – The Brighton Centre

9 January – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre

10 January – Exeter – Westpoint Arena

12 January – London – The O2

15 January – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

16 January – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

19 January – Glasgow – SSE Hydro

20 January – Manchester – Manchester Arena

22 January – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

23 January – Leeds – First Direct Arena

25 January – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

26 January - Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

29 January – Dublin – 3Arena

30 January – Belfast – The SSE Arena