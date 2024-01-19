New street food vendors have landed in Leeds serving everything from bao buns to loaded fries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Setting up shop within the converted vans, trailers and shipping containers, five new street food vendors are now available to try for the next nine weeks at Trinity Kitchen, in the city centre.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “The new line-up is sure to welcome guests into the New Year, keeping an exciting variety of unique food offerings.

Five new street vendors have arrived in Trinity Kitchen Leeds including some city favourites and some new traders. Photo: Trinity Kitchen Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside our returning eateries, the new traders will mean there is something for everyone at Trinity Kitchen.” Coming to Leeds for the first time is Hoi Sin City. It will be providing a tasty start to the new year by offering up delicious bao buns and loaded fries. Also new to the city, Niko’s Comfort Kitchen will be serving smash burgers, ‘shroom’ burgers and its speciality hash browns. Leeds-based Spuds ‘n’ Bros is returning to Trinity Kitchen for the next few weeks with loaded fries with a twist. Traditional Canadian poutine is on the menu covered in a variety of toppings. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian gravy is also available.

Also returning to the food court, due to popular demand, is Little Red Food Truck which will be serving burgers, fried chicken and hotdogs.

Shouk will be coming back to serve the fluffiest pitas and Middle Eastern shawarma.