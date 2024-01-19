Trinity Kitchen Leeds: Meet the five street food vendors taking over city centre food court including Shouk
New street food vendors have landed in Leeds serving everything from bao buns to loaded fries.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Setting up shop within the converted vans, trailers and shipping containers, five new street food vendors are now available to try for the next nine weeks at Trinity Kitchen, in the city centre.
Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “The new line-up is sure to welcome guests into the New Year, keeping an exciting variety of unique food offerings.
"Alongside our returning eateries, the new traders will mean there is something for everyone at Trinity Kitchen.” Coming to Leeds for the first time is Hoi Sin City. It will be providing a tasty start to the new year by offering up delicious bao buns and loaded fries. Also new to the city, Niko’s Comfort Kitchen will be serving smash burgers, ‘shroom’ burgers and its speciality hash browns. Leeds-based Spuds ‘n’ Bros is returning to Trinity Kitchen for the next few weeks with loaded fries with a twist. Traditional Canadian poutine is on the menu covered in a variety of toppings. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian gravy is also available.
Also returning to the food court, due to popular demand, is Little Red Food Truck which will be serving burgers, fried chicken and hotdogs.
Shouk will be coming back to serve the fluffiest pitas and Middle Eastern shawarma.
The new arrivals will be trading alongside permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe and Doner Shack.