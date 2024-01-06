Boba & Bao Leeds: New cafe in Horsforth serving milk tea 'overwhelmed' with support after long-awaited opening
Boba & Bao opened in Station Road, Horsforth, earlier this week following its opening announcement back in October.
The new cafe, which took over a former estate and lettings agency, boasts an extensive menu of drinks. There are a range of milk teas with tapioca pearls in flavours of blueberry, matcha, cookies and cream and many more.
A few fruit teas are also available including passionfruit and lychee. There is also a Yorkshire Rose tea on offer.
The food menu, which is only available to order after noon, features bao, a Chinese dish made with steamed buns.
A variety of different fillings including belly pork, shredded duck and tofu are on offer at Boba & Bao.
In a social media post on Instagram, the team Boba & Bao said they were “overwhelmed” with the support they received from Horsforth residents.
The post said: “Thank you all so much for your wonderful support and kind messages on our opening day! We’re truly overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm you’ve shown. Your smiles and feedback have made this day incredibly special.”
Current opening hours for Boba & Bao are 11am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays. Find out more information about Boba & Bao via its website and social media channels.