Leeds Trinity Kitchen has announced it new line-up of street food vendors taking over this month.
Each vendor will be available from September 19 for foodies, shoppers and passersby to try for nine weeks before new vendors are introduced. Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re excited to announce our latest line-up of street food vendors at Trinity Kitchen, with both new and returning favourites arriving with a range of different offerings that we are sure our guests will enjoy.”
1. New street vendors at Trinity Kitchen
Here are the new street vendors coming to Trinity Kitchen this month. Photo: Trinity Kitchen
2. Tikk’s Thai Kitchen
Tikk’s Thai Kitchen returns, bringing authentic Southern Thai street food, including delicious, steamed bao buns with a choice of aromatic duck and hoisin, or crispy cauliflower and sriracha mayo fillings. Photo: Cairn Emmerson
3. Spuds and Bros
Finally, and back by popular demand is Spuds ‘n’ Bros serving the Canadian delicacy, poutine, accompanied by a variety of different toppings to choose from and even gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian gravy. Photo: Trinity Kitchen
4. Little Red Food Truck
Guests can indulge with handmade smash burgers served in toasted brioche buns, fried chicken, fries and a range of beers and cocktails from Little Red Food Truck. There is also a choice of gluten- or dairy-free burgers, as well as other vegetarian and vegan options. Photo: Trinity Kitchen