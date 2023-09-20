This September, Trinity Kitchen has announced that there will be five new arrivals setting up shop within the venue’s iconic converted vans and shipping containers .

Each vendor will be available from September 19 for foodies, shoppers and passersby to try for nine weeks before new vendors are introduced. Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re excited to announce our latest line-up of street food vendors at Trinity Kitchen, with both new and returning favourites arriving with a range of different offerings that we are sure our guests will enjoy.”