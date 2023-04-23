News you can trust since 1890
Salvo's Headingley: I tried one of Leeds' most famous Italian restaurants - with an entirely gluten free menu

I absolutely adore Italian food; however, the feeling is not mutual. All that wheat and dough and pasta just leaves me feeling over-full and sluggish.

By YEP Reviewer
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

So when I realised Salvo’s has an entirely gluten free menu, I had to give it a whirl. And it was something of a revolution.

This Headingley institution has been bringing its brand of Southern Italian hospitality to Leeds since Salvatore Dammone opened the doors back in 1976.

Salvo’s remains innovative in both its food and its relaxed atmosphere, with full wheat-free and vegan menus as well as a £10 lunch deal choice as well as a comprehensive a la carte offering as well as daily specials.

Inside Salvo's restaurant in Headingley, Leeds.

Service is friendly, efficient and everything is nicely paced - not rushed but we weren't sitting around waiting for ages either.

A pleasing number of fellow diners even on a weekday evening made for a pleasant buzz of conversation alongside a soundtrack that featured, among others, Primal Scream. Always a winner…

I opted for panelle, or chick pea fritters, to start – small golden triangles of light, deep fried loveliness that were perfectly in tune with their accompanying rocket and a rich, piquant salsa.

My guest’s fritto misto – king prawns, squid, whitebait and zucchini with a lemon and chive aioli – was equally crisp and generous in size. If we regretted also ordering a (gluten free) garlic bread with mozzarella to share, we certainly weren’t going to admit it. That is, until the main courses arrived. I’d saved a couple of slices to go with my pasta funghi – a rich and satisfying dish with porcini, fresh herbs and truffles that was less comfort blanket, more silk pashmina.

I thought we might come to blows over those last slices; but when his spinata pizza arrived, he immediately waved the white (red and green) flag. Hand-made and stone baked, it was toped with a generous portion of spicy salami, red onion and mozzarella. He barely knew where to start – but start he did, and he manfully persevered until all but a tiny piece of crust was gone. “It was just too good to leave,” he confessed.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that we would skip dessert; however in reality that was never going to happen. He ordered a Ferrero Rocher cheesecake while I made plans to steal half of it to complement my espresso.

It was a light, fluffy delight that would have been the perfect accompaniment for my utterly delicious coffee – had I managed to snaffle more than a mouthful. That’s one to chalk up to experience, a schoolgirl error that won’t be repeated next time we’re here.

Fact file

Salvo’s, 115 Otley Road, Headingley

Tel 0113 275 5017

Reservations: salvos.co.uk

Scores

Food 9

Service 9

Value 8

Atmosphere 9

