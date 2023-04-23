So when I realised Salvo’s has an entirely gluten free menu, I had to give it a whirl. And it was something of a revolution.

Salvo’s remains innovative in both its food and its relaxed atmosphere, with full wheat-free and vegan menus as well as a £10 lunch deal choice as well as a comprehensive a la carte offering as well as daily specials.

Inside Salvo's restaurant in Headingley, Leeds.

Service is friendly, efficient and everything is nicely paced - not rushed but we weren't sitting around waiting for ages either.

A pleasing number of fellow diners even on a weekday evening made for a pleasant buzz of conversation alongside a soundtrack that featured, among others, Primal Scream. Always a winner…

I opted for panelle, or chick pea fritters, to start – small golden triangles of light, deep fried loveliness that were perfectly in tune with their accompanying rocket and a rich, piquant salsa.

My guest’s fritto misto – king prawns, squid, whitebait and zucchini with a lemon and chive aioli – was equally crisp and generous in size. If we regretted also ordering a (gluten free) garlic bread with mozzarella to share, we certainly weren’t going to admit it. That is, until the main courses arrived. I’d saved a couple of slices to go with my pasta funghi – a rich and satisfying dish with porcini, fresh herbs and truffles that was less comfort blanket, more silk pashmina.

I thought we might come to blows over those last slices; but when his spinata pizza arrived, he immediately waved the white (red and green) flag. Hand-made and stone baked, it was toped with a generous portion of spicy salami, red onion and mozzarella. He barely knew where to start – but start he did, and he manfully persevered until all but a tiny piece of crust was gone. “It was just too good to leave,” he confessed.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that we would skip dessert; however in reality that was never going to happen. He ordered a Ferrero Rocher cheesecake while I made plans to steal half of it to complement my espresso.

It was a light, fluffy delight that would have been the perfect accompaniment for my utterly delicious coffee – had I managed to snaffle more than a mouthful. That’s one to chalk up to experience, a schoolgirl error that won’t be repeated next time we’re here.

Fact file

Salvo’s, 115 Otley Road, Headingley

Tel 0113 275 5017

Reservations: salvos.co.uk

Scores

Food 9

Service 9

Value 8