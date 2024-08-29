Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burger company has taken over the kitchen at one of Leeds’ most popular bars.

Kerbside, a smash burger and chicken wings company from the team behind Little Bao Boy, has joined Roland’s, in Call Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerbside has joined Roland's, Call Lane, Leeds. Photos: National World/Kerbside/Google | National World/Kerbside/Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of Kerbside, which was formerly based in North Brew Co Springwell Brewery, shared their excitement to be “teaming up with the best bar in Leeds” via the brand’s official social media channels.

The full Instagram post said: “WE’RE F****** BACK BABYYYYYYYYY

“My god it feels good to write this. We’re teaming up with The Best Bar in Leeds to bring the people of Leeds what they want. Our meat back inside your mouth, 5 days a week. Blessed to be partnering with our favourite bar in the heart of the city centre.

“Catch us at Roland’s on Call Lane Wednesday - Sunday for the rest of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kicking things off 28th Of August from 4pm. Be there or be a massive loser.”

The menu includes six burgers, including a plant-based alternative, four options for wings and fries, available from 4pm between Wednesday to Sunday and from noon on weekends.