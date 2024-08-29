Kerbside Leeds: Burger company from team behind Little Bao Boy takes over kitchen at Call Lane bar Roland's
Kerbside, a smash burger and chicken wings company from the team behind Little Bao Boy, has joined Roland’s, in Call Lane.
The new residency comes after Homeboy Pizza Co announced departure from the bar following the opening of its first brick-and-mortar shop in Burley.
Owners of Kerbside, which was formerly based in North Brew Co Springwell Brewery, shared their excitement to be “teaming up with the best bar in Leeds” via the brand’s official social media channels.
The full Instagram post said: “WE’RE F****** BACK BABYYYYYYYYY
“My god it feels good to write this. We’re teaming up with The Best Bar in Leeds to bring the people of Leeds what they want. Our meat back inside your mouth, 5 days a week. Blessed to be partnering with our favourite bar in the heart of the city centre.
“Catch us at Roland’s on Call Lane Wednesday - Sunday for the rest of time.
“Kicking things off 28th Of August from 4pm. Be there or be a massive loser.”
The menu includes six burgers, including a plant-based alternative, four options for wings and fries, available from 4pm between Wednesday to Sunday and from noon on weekends.
