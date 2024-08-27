Reset by Form Leeds: New pilates, barre and yoga studio set to open in Wellington Street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reset by Form but will be opening its doors in Wellington Street on Monday, September 2.
A well-established fitness studio in Manchester, Reset by Form will offer barre and yoga classes seven days a week for people of all ages and abilities.
The new opening was announced on the brand’s official social media channels. The full Instagram post said: “HEY LEEDS!
“We’re opening your new favourite movement studio late summer!
“Tucked right in the city centre on Wellington Street, you’ll find pilates, barre and yoga classes that are designed to make you feel good.
“We’re going to be releasing Founding Memberships and opening offers soon, so keep your eyes peeled on our stories to be the first to know about them! Are you an instructor interested in working with us? Reach out to [email protected] and say hey.
“We can’t wait to meet you!”
Launching in Leeds, the new studio will also be offering three different pilates classes and mindfulness and wellbeing sessions.
Find out more information about the new opening via its official website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.