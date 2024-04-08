Leeds bar Call Lane Social named the best in West Yorkshire at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2024
Call Lane Social has scooped the prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.
The watering hole demonstrated excellence across a number of elements that affect the ‘customer journey’, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.
The bar will now move forward to compete for the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year title which will be revealed at an awards celemony in London on Wednesday, June 26.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things. One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment. Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”
