Good Boy Burgers: Smash burger company finds first permanent home in Leeds Kirkgate Market
Good Boy Burger, a pop-up company that serves smash burgers, opened its first permanent store in Leeds Kirkgate Market today (Friday, May 31)
It serves a range of burgers with smashed beef patties, loaded fries, a macaroni and cheese slab and deep fried pickles. A vegetarian and vegan burger are also available at the new Kirkgate food stall.
The business was founded by chef and entrepreneur Hugo Monypenny during the pandemic, following the success of his popular Middle Eastern street food company MorMor.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the new opening, Hugo said: “I just thought Good Boy Burger would be perfect for Kirkgate Market, because there’s a gap in the market and it’s a banging product.
Good Boy Burger has been a staple at many food and music festivals across the country and has even taken up short-term residency in Leeds Trinity Kitchen but Hugo is excited for the business to have a permanent home.
He said: “Kirkgate Market has such a history and there's just something really beautiful about it. You get all demographics and everything is quite accessible.”
Good Boy Burger will be open from Monday to Sunday in Kirkgate Market. Find out more information via its social media channels.
