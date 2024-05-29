Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pizza company is set to open its first ever brick-and-mortar site in Leeds next month.

Homeboy Pizza Co, which currently has residency in Call Lane bar Roland’s, announced the opening of its first ever permanent restaurant in Burley earlier this month.

Taking over the former pizza shop Harpo’s, which announced its departure on the same day, it was set to open on June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homeboy Pizza Co is set to take over Harpo's Pizza in Burley. Photo: Google Street View/Homeboy Pizza Co

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Homeboy Pizza Co transforms the space into a “New York-style pizza shop”, the Burley site will now be ready to welcome customers on Friday, June 7.

The team behind Homeboy Pizza Co explained the delayed opening on its social media channels.

The Instagram post said: “After the announcement of the new shop opening, we are working hard to get everything sorted to open as quickly as we can. We are right in the thick of event season so everyone is working their butt off.

“Unfortunately, June 1st is looking too ambitious with other events and a wedding booked in, I’d rather not let anyone down. To take a little bit of pressure off and actually enjoy opening our first shop, we are pushing it back to Friday June 7th.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site will offer a range of New York-style pizza in a number of different sizes as well as wings and fries. Homemade mozzarella dippers will also be available.