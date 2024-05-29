Homeboy Pizza Co Burley: Leeds pop-up pizza company announces opening date of first restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Homeboy Pizza Co, which currently has residency in Call Lane bar Roland’s, announced the opening of its first ever permanent restaurant in Burley earlier this month.
Taking over the former pizza shop Harpo’s, which announced its departure on the same day, it was set to open on June 1.
As Homeboy Pizza Co transforms the space into a “New York-style pizza shop”, the Burley site will now be ready to welcome customers on Friday, June 7.
The team behind Homeboy Pizza Co explained the delayed opening on its social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “After the announcement of the new shop opening, we are working hard to get everything sorted to open as quickly as we can. We are right in the thick of event season so everyone is working their butt off.
“Unfortunately, June 1st is looking too ambitious with other events and a wedding booked in, I’d rather not let anyone down. To take a little bit of pressure off and actually enjoy opening our first shop, we are pushing it back to Friday June 7th.”
The new site will offer a range of New York-style pizza in a number of different sizes as well as wings and fries. Homemade mozzarella dippers will also be available.
Homeboy Pizza Co was founded in the first lockdown of 2020 by Harry Pykett. It specialises in sourdough pizzas, offering Neapolitan-style pizzas at pop-ups across the country.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.