Thieves broke into Hooyah Burgers, a popular spot on Albion Street in Leeds city centre, overnight (Thursday morning) smashing through a window and stealing the restaurant’s till. It is the second time within a year that the business has suffered such a break-in.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sunny Sidhu from Hooyah Burgers said: “We got a call from the window cleaner to say that the shop had been broken into overnight so we cam straight down to check the CCTV. They’ve bricked the window, kicked the rest of it through, took the till and iPad and away they went.

"We called the police and the CSI came out to see if the could get any DNA. Think they took some foot prints and finger prints to see what they can do but obviously we were left with a broken window and no till drawer so couldn’t open today.”

It comes less than a year since the restaurant was last broken into with Sunny describing both incidents as a “nightmare”.

He said: “It was about a year ago that someone tried something similar but luckily the first time security from the car park next door happened to be walking past so called the police and they were caught straightaway.”

Despite remaining closed throughout much of the day, Sunny said he had called his staff, who were due to work, in to help clear up aware of how important picking up wages are in today’s climate and hoped to reopen as soon as possible once the window was boarded up.

Adding: “We’ve got a couple of guys working on it now to just sort of board it up and we’re going to try make it look as nice as possible.”

