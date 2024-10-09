Hesco Lounge Leeds: New cafe bar with all-day menu opens in former Banyan site in Roundhay today
West Country-based group Loungers opened Hesco Lounge today (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Street Lane, Roundhay, which announced closure back in July 2024.
Hesco Lounge aspires to be a home from home and offers food for all tastes with a varied and innovative all-day menu, featuring everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken with vegan and gluten-free alternatives.
Particular attention has been paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer.
A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.
Gemma Irwin, head of community at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Hesco Lounge in Roundhay.
“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.
“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.
“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Hesco Lounge.”
Hesco Lounge is the latest opening from Loungers, which also owns Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and Caballero Lounge, in the Springs.
