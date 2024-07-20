Banyan: Bar and restaurant next to Roundhay Park in Leeds announces sudden closure 'with a heavy heart'
Banyan, which is situated on Street Lane in Roundhay, announced on Thursday that it would close tomorrow (Sunday) evening.
A statement on the group’s Facebook page read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Roundhay site this Sunday evening.
“Thank you to everyone for your support and for being a part of our journey. We will cherish the memories we've made together and have loved being a part of this wonderful local community.
“Join us for one last drink this weekend as we say goodbye. Thank you for all your support!”
The company also has a restaurant situated at Leeds City Square, which our reviewer last month described as “a safe bet for any large get-together or celebration”.
