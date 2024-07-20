Banyan: Bar and restaurant next to Roundhay Park in Leeds announces sudden closure 'with a heavy heart'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 10:52 BST
A bar and kitchen in Leeds has announced its imminent closure.

Banyan, which is situated on Street Lane in Roundhay, announced on Thursday that it would close tomorrow (Sunday) evening.

A statement on the group’s Facebook page read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Roundhay site this Sunday evening.

Banyan on Street Lane in Roundhay has announced its imminent closureBanyan on Street Lane in Roundhay has announced its imminent closure
Banyan on Street Lane in Roundhay has announced its imminent closure | Google

“Thank you to everyone for your support and for being a part of our journey. We will cherish the memories we've made together and have loved being a part of this wonderful local community.

“Join us for one last drink this weekend as we say goodbye. Thank you for all your support!”

The company also has a restaurant situated at Leeds City Square, which our reviewer last month described as “a safe bet for any large get-together or celebration”.

