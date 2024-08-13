Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe bar is set to open in Leeds this October.

West Country-based cafe bar group Loungers will be opening Hesco Lounge on October 9, creating 30 jobs for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspiring to be a home from home, Hesco Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers. With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Hesco Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Hesco Lounge is set to open in the former Banyan site in Roundhay. Photo: Alfredo Lounge/Loungers | Alfredo Lounge/Loungers

Gemma Irwin, head of community at The Lounges, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Hesco Lounge in October.

“We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Roundhay’s food and drink scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Hesco Lounge is the latest opening from Loungers, which also owns Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and Caballero Lounge, in the Springs.