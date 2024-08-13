Hesco Lounge Leeds: New cafe bar from the team behind Bianco Lounge to open in former Banyan site in Roundhay
West Country-based cafe bar group Loungers will be opening Hesco Lounge on October 9, creating 30 jobs for the local community.
It will be taking over the former Banyan site in Street Lane, Roundhay, which announced closure back in July 2024.
Aspiring to be a home from home, Hesco Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers. With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Hesco Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.
Gemma Irwin, head of community at The Lounges, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Hesco Lounge in October.
“We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.
“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Roundhay’s food and drink scene.
“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”
Hesco Lounge is the latest opening from Loungers, which also owns Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and Caballero Lounge, in the Springs.
