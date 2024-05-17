1 . Scoffs Feel Good Food

Scoffs Feel Good Food, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 207 Google reviews. A customer at Scoffs said: "I genuinely cannot recommend this place enough especially if you’re vegan or vegetarian, we were so spoilt for choice but chose the chilli cheese burger and the scoffalot breakfast. First off the portion size is amazing and the vegan meats were not only homemade but delicious and abundant! The staff were lovely and you can tell they were working really hard, 100% a must go."