13 of the best vegetarian and vegan friendly spots in Leeds including Prashad - and what customers have to say

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 17th May 2024, 16:30 BST

There is no compromise on taste at these vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants in Leeds.

Whether you are on a strict plant-based diet or simply want to cut back on your meat consumption, there are many brilliant Leeds restaurants across a wide range of cuisines available to you. Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

From Indian street food to falafel, we have rounded up 13 of the best in Leeds - according to Google reviews - for you to try next.

Scoffs Feel Good Food, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 207 Google reviews. A customer at Scoffs said: "I genuinely cannot recommend this place enough especially if you’re vegan or vegetarian, we were so spoilt for choice but chose the chilli cheese burger and the scoffalot breakfast. First off the portion size is amazing and the vegan meats were not only homemade but delicious and abundant! The staff were lovely and you can tell they were working really hard, 100% a must go."

1. Scoffs Feel Good Food

Scoffs Feel Good Food, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 207 Google reviews. A customer at Scoffs said: "I genuinely cannot recommend this place enough especially if you’re vegan or vegetarian, we were so spoilt for choice but chose the chilli cheese burger and the scoffalot breakfast. First off the portion size is amazing and the vegan meats were not only homemade but delicious and abundant! The staff were lovely and you can tell they were working really hard, 100% a must go."

Photo Sales
Eat Your Greens, on New York Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 351 Google reviews. A customer at Eat Your Greens said: "It’s the best vegetarian/ vegan restaurant I’ve found in the UK! Enjoyed everything I had - carrot & kohlrabi, mushrooms, cherry pie and wine. Amazing service as well!"

2. Eat Your Greens

Eat Your Greens, on New York Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 351 Google reviews. A customer at Eat Your Greens said: "It’s the best vegetarian/ vegan restaurant I’ve found in the UK! Enjoyed everything I had - carrot & kohlrabi, mushrooms, cherry pie and wine. Amazing service as well!" Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Döner Summer, on Call Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 509 Google reviews. A customer at Doner Summer said: "I've been to Döner Summer several times and hope to go many more. One of my favourite vegan junk food places. There isn't a bad dish on the menu and I always have trouble choosing. Lovely staff too."

3. Döner Summer

Döner Summer, on Call Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 509 Google reviews. A customer at Doner Summer said: "I've been to Döner Summer several times and hope to go many more. One of my favourite vegan junk food places. There isn't a bad dish on the menu and I always have trouble choosing. Lovely staff too." Photo: Döner Summer/Google

Photo Sales
Prashad, in Drighlington, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,469 Google reviews. A customer at Prashad said: "Our second visit here. Absolutely amazing food. We're not vegetarian, but you really won't miss the meat as the food is so flavoursome."

4. Prashad

Prashad, in Drighlington, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,469 Google reviews. A customer at Prashad said: "Our second visit here. Absolutely amazing food. We're not vegetarian, but you really won't miss the meat as the food is so flavoursome." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Fint, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 640 Google reviews. A customer at Fint said: "Light, healthy, fresh and interesting food, with a decent wine selection. Great vegan options and priced really well. Bright and modern atmosphere, really friendly service. I love Fint, it's one of my Leeds favourites."

5. FINT

Fint, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 640 Google reviews. A customer at Fint said: "Light, healthy, fresh and interesting food, with a decent wine selection. Great vegan options and priced really well. Bright and modern atmosphere, really friendly service. I love Fint, it's one of my Leeds favourites." Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Indian restaurant Bundobust, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 3,175 Google reviews. A customer at Bundobust said: "Near instant service with some of the best vegetarian street food snacks I've ever had. So many delicious tapas style snacks to share. The combos are very good value and are generously portioned. Our food for 4 could have done 5 probably."

6. Bundobust

Indian restaurant Bundobust, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 3,175 Google reviews. A customer at Bundobust said: "Near instant service with some of the best vegetarian street food snacks I've ever had. So many delicious tapas style snacks to share. The combos are very good value and are generously portioned. Our food for 4 could have done 5 probably." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.