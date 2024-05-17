From Indian street food to falafel, we have rounded up 13 of the best in Leeds - according to Google reviews - for you to try next.
1. Scoffs Feel Good Food
Scoffs Feel Good Food, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 207 Google reviews. A customer at Scoffs said: "I genuinely cannot recommend this place enough especially if you’re vegan or vegetarian, we were so spoilt for choice but chose the chilli cheese burger and the scoffalot breakfast. First off the portion size is amazing and the vegan meats were not only homemade but delicious and abundant! The staff were lovely and you can tell they were working really hard, 100% a must go."
2. Eat Your Greens
Eat Your Greens, on New York Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 351 Google reviews. A customer at Eat Your Greens said: "It’s the best vegetarian/ vegan restaurant I’ve found in the UK! Enjoyed everything I had - carrot & kohlrabi, mushrooms, cherry pie and wine. Amazing service as well!" Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Döner Summer
Döner Summer, on Call Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 509 Google reviews. A customer at Doner Summer said: "I've been to Döner Summer several times and hope to go many more. One of my favourite vegan junk food places. There isn't a bad dish on the menu and I always have trouble choosing. Lovely staff too." Photo: Döner Summer/Google
4. Prashad
Prashad, in Drighlington, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,469 Google reviews. A customer at Prashad said: "Our second visit here. Absolutely amazing food. We're not vegetarian, but you really won't miss the meat as the food is so flavoursome." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. FINT
Fint, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 640 Google reviews. A customer at Fint said: "Light, healthy, fresh and interesting food, with a decent wine selection. Great vegan options and priced really well. Bright and modern atmosphere, really friendly service. I love Fint, it's one of my Leeds favourites." Photo: National World
6. Bundobust
Indian restaurant Bundobust, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 3,175 Google reviews. A customer at Bundobust said: "Near instant service with some of the best vegetarian street food snacks I've ever had. So many delicious tapas style snacks to share. The combos are very good value and are generously portioned. Our food for 4 could have done 5 probably." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
