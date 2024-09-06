A restaurant chain famed for serving Asian food based on Japanese cuisine is to open its latest eatery at a Leeds shopping centre.

Wagamama is set to open a restaurant at The Springs retail and leisure centre at Thorpe Park in October.

Open seven days a week it will offer 120 covers inside and 30 covers outside and will create 52 new local jobs. The restaurant will be sited just opposite Odeon and Nandos.

Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Leeds this Autumn. Our benches will welcome the local community and visitors to The Springs, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites!”

Rachel Vickers, Senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International (SGI), developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, said: “We ’e delighted to announce that Wagamama is coming to The Springs Leeds. This incredibly popular brand perfectly complements our customer base, enhancing our status as a vibrant destination for food and drink. The Springs has established itself as the go to place for shopping and leisure, not least because of its highly accessible location thanks to recent major improvements to local infrastructure.

“The Springs is one the best performing out of town locations across the entire UK for many of our store operators. This is because we have a transient visitor profile as well as an established working community of over 7,500 people on the business park. New neighbouring residential communities, both existing and planned, alongside 150 acres of community parkland and green open spaces, make our offer even more compelling.”

The deal with Wagamama follows a series of exciting new openings at The Springs with Starbucks, TUI, Hotel Chocolat and handmade frozen food expert, Cook being the most recent. Pret a Manger and Loungers also opened last year, enhancing the food and beverage offering for visitors.

L:ast month your YEP reported how a pop-up artisan market at The Springs has proved so popular that organisers have committed to make it a regular feature throughout the year.