Bianco Lounge Leeds: First look inside as new family-friendly cafe bar opens at White Rose Shopping Centre

An all new family-friendly cafe, bar and restaurant has opened its doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds for the first time.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th May 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:21 BST

Bianco Lounge, from the West Country-based cafe and bar group Loungers, will open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

Mirroring the look and feel of its sister cafe and bar Caballero Lounge, located in Thorpe Park, the Bianco Lounge promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu. There will be a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer for families, as well as a full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities for ‘Little Loungers’.

The venue is now open for business having taken over and totally transformed one of the vacant White Rose sites. Take a look inside...

Bianco Lounge will open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.

1. Bianco Lounge - White Rose Shopping Centre

Bianco Lounge will open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
It promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu.

2. Bianco Lounge - White Rose Shopping Centre

It promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The venue promises to offer a new space for the community, welcoming locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events.

3. Bianco Lounge - White Rose Shopping Centre

The venue promises to offer a new space for the community, welcoming locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Bianco Lounge in Leeds. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents."

4. Bianco Lounge - White Rose Shopping Centre

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: "We're so looking forward to opening the doors of Bianco Lounge in Leeds. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents." Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
