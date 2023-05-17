Bianco Lounge , from the West Country-based cafe and bar group Loungers, will open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

Mirroring the look and feel of its sister cafe and bar Caballero Lounge, located in Thorpe Park, the Bianco Lounge promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu. There will be a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer for families, as well as a full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities for ‘Little Loungers’.