Bianco Lounge Leeds: First look inside as new family-friendly cafe bar opens at White Rose Shopping Centre
An all new family-friendly cafe, bar and restaurant has opened its doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds for the first time.
Bianco Lounge, from the West Country-based cafe and bar group Loungers, will open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.
Mirroring the look and feel of its sister cafe and bar Caballero Lounge, located in Thorpe Park, the Bianco Lounge promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu. There will be a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer for families, as well as a full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities for ‘Little Loungers’.
The venue is now open for business having taken over and totally transformed one of the vacant White Rose sites. Take a look inside...