In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his love for unusual food combinations and new creations he will be feeding to former rugby league players for charity.

I love some unusual food combinations from custard and mash to gravy and ice cream. Granted, they’re not often served like that but I love experimenting with food because that’s how the best recipes are created.

Recently, I went to the opening of Popeyes in Gildersome. I enjoyed their biscuits in gravy and this time I mixed it with ice cream. It was lovely.

I also loved reviewing Thug Sandwich Shop, in Harrogate. I tried the Scotch Bhaji, which they say is “the scotch egg re-imagined” made with lime and coriander sausage meat, coated in bhaji onions and served with mango chutney - wow.

A new weird food combination I have begun to love is kebab meat on top of pizza, which Leeds business Pizza Pizza introduced me to.

Now I’m going a step further for charity; I am taking my favourite food items and giving them an I’m a Celebrity-style bush tucker trial makeover - using dishes from businesses at my Rate My Takeaway Kitchen in Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield

That means burgers from Leeds lads Hooyah Burgers, pop-up business Wagyu Lookin’ At, the best place to get tacos in Leeds Birria Boyz, a Freakshake from Jay’s Desserts, wings from Wing-a-ding and a scary pizza from Pizza Pizza.

All I’m revealing until the day is that some of the food served as part of the challenge will include critters and fermented products. I’ve taken the wise decision to create and serve the food to a selection of famous former rugby league players, rather than eat it myself.

But if we raise £1000 for charity I will be trying it too on video for Yorkshire Evening Post readers and LDC Radio 97.8 FM listeners.

The Bush Tucker Trial takes place on Sunday, December 1 at Rate My Takeaway Kitchen, Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield from at 1:30 pm.

The event has been organised by the Silverbacks Rugby League Legends to raise funds for Whitehaven player James Newton who has had a horrific injury. If anyone would like to kindly donate and help James please, head to the official GoFundMe page.