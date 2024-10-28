Popeyes Gildersome: New chicken restaurant and drive-thru opens in Leeds today
Popeyes is opening today in Wakefield Road, Gildersome, today (October 28) at 11am.
This is the brand’s first in Leeds and comes just weeks after the opening of a drive-thru restaurant in Snowhill Retail Park, Wakefield, creating more than 100 new jobs for the local community.
The new site will feature 68 indoor seats and 16 outdoor seats, with a car park available for customers wanting to dine inside.
The location will also offer a drive-thru lane and dedicated ‘park & serve’ bays, allowing customers to order and be served from the comfort of their vehicles.
Customers can expect a taste of Louisiana with Popeyes’ "shatter crunch" fried chicken and popular meals such as the Popeye Chicken Sandwich and Original Southern Biscuits and Gravy.
Between Tuesday October 29 to Sunday November 3, one lucky customer will find a golden-wrapped Chicken Sandwich, also earning them the free Chicken Sandwiches for a year.
