Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can now get a taste of Louisiana in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popeyes is opening today in Wakefield Road, Gildersome, today (October 28) at 11am.

This is the brand’s first in Leeds and comes just weeks after the opening of a drive-thru restaurant in Snowhill Retail Park, Wakefield, creating more than 100 new jobs for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site will feature 68 indoor seats and 16 outdoor seats, with a car park available for customers wanting to dine inside.

To celebrate the launch of the new drive-thru location, Popeyes® UK will showcase its New Orleans hospitality with a massive giveaway.

The location will also offer a drive-thru lane and dedicated ‘park & serve’ bays, allowing customers to order and be served from the comfort of their vehicles.

Customers can expect a taste of Louisiana with Popeyes’ "shatter crunch" fried chicken and popular meals such as the Popeye Chicken Sandwich and Original Southern Biscuits and Gravy.

Between Tuesday October 29 to Sunday November 3, one lucky customer will find a golden-wrapped Chicken Sandwich, also earning them the free Chicken Sandwiches for a year.