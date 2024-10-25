11 things locals love about Leeds - from transport links to independent restaurants

There’s no other city quite like Leeds - whether it’s our thriving independent businesses or the pretty architecture across the city.

Our pride for our home is also unparalleled. So when we asked YEP readers to name things they loved the most about our city, they delivered.

Here are a few of our readers’ top picks for the things they love the most about our city.

1 . Leeds train station YEP reader Brian Lister said "The railway station is good. You can get trains almost anywhere these days." The train station is currently undergoing £46.1 million development, which is expected to be finished by 2026. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Thai A Roy Dee YEP reader Debbie Anne said Thai A Roy Dee in Vicar Lane is the best thing about Leeds. Debbie said they offer "wonderful food" and that she visits every time she is in our vibrant city. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . John Lewis YEP reader Barbara Margaret Harrison said John Lewis in Victoria Gate is the best thing about Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Hyde Park YEP reader Paddy Caine said Hyde Park is the thing she loves most about Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Leeds people YEP reader Mick Shamo Walsh said "the people" are the best thing about Leeds. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

6 . Roundhay Park YEP reader Amanda Dagnall said Roundhay Park is the thing she loves most about Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales