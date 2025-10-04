Bricklebank's Chapel Allerton: Award-winning North Leeds café famed for its breakfast announces shock closure
Bricklebank’s, located on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton, was founded in 2023 and has quickly become a staple on the Leeds food scene.
Known for its breakfasts, the restaurant won two awards and earned three additional nominations for its standout performance in its first year.
But despite its success, owner Adam Bricklebank announced the shock closure on Friday, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that I share some sad news - we are now closed for the foreseeable future.”
Bricklebank’s rapid rise saw it feature on BBC Breakfast, while famed Yorkshire food reviewer Danny Malin also paid the cafe a visit. In 2024, it won Newcomer of the Year at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards and New Starter Business at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.
Adam added that despite creating a “bustling, welcoming” atmosphere, businesses are currently facing an “extremely tough world”, especially in the hospitality industry.
He continued: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to each one of you who walked through our doors, believed in us, trusted us, and made this such a special journey for myself, my team, and you, our valued customers.
“Though this chapter is ending, we will always cherish the memories we’ve made. This isn’t goodbye. I am almost certain that we will be seeing you again soon.”