An award-winning north Leeds cafe and bar has closed indefinitely.

Bricklebank’s, located on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton, was founded in 2023 and has quickly become a staple on the Leeds food scene.

Known for its breakfasts, the restaurant won two awards and earned three additional nominations for its standout performance in its first year.

Adam Bricklebank said the atmosphere is extremely tough in the hospitality industry at the moment. | National World

But despite its success, owner Adam Bricklebank announced the shock closure on Friday, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that I share some sad news - we are now closed for the foreseeable future.”

Adam added that despite creating a “bustling, welcoming” atmosphere, businesses are currently facing an “extremely tough world”, especially in the hospitality industry.

He continued: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to each one of you who walked through our doors, believed in us, trusted us, and made this such a special journey for myself, my team, and you, our valued customers.

“Though this chapter is ending, we will always cherish the memories we’ve made. This isn’t goodbye. I am almost certain that we will be seeing you again soon.”