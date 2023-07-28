Bricklebank's Cafe Bar Leeds: First look inside Chapel Allerton restaurant opened by 22-year-old businessman
A Leeds businessman has opened his first cafe and bar – at just 22 years old.
Adam Bricklebank has opened Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar in Chapel Allerton, after taking over the lease of the former Mad Greek restaurant in Stainbeck Lane. Adam already has years of experience in the hospitality industry under his belt, getting his first job as a pot wash when he was just 14.
Bricklebank’s opened with a soft launch on Monday, before an official opening celebration on Thursday evening, and it’s already been packed. We take a look inside.
Page 1 of 3