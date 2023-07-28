Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bricklebank's Cafe Bar Leeds: First look inside Chapel Allerton restaurant opened by 22-year-old businessman

A Leeds businessman has opened his first cafe and bar – at just 22 years old.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Adam Bricklebank has opened Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar in Chapel Allerton, after taking over the lease of the former Mad Greek restaurant in Stainbeck Lane. Adam already has years of experience in the hospitality industry under his belt, getting his first job as a pot wash when he was just 14.

Bricklebank’s opened with a soft launch on Monday, before an official opening celebration on Thursday evening, and it’s already been packed. We take a look inside.

Adam Bricklebank has opened his first Leeds business, Bricklebank's Cafe and Bar, on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton

Adam has always had his sights set on owning his own restaurant, and he's transformed the former Mad Greek unit into a cafe and bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar serves English breakfast classics including eggs royale, eggs benedict and avocado and toast, as well as brunch and lunch including salads and pancakes

