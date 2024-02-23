Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the young entrepreneur behind the venue, 23-year-old Adam Bricklebank, has been blown away by the support for his first business - which has been nominated for five awards.

Serving English breakfast classics including eggs royale, eggs benedict and avocado and toast, as well as brunch, lunch and cocktails, Bricklebank’s has been a hit with the local community and beyond.

“The support has been unbelievable,” Adam told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

23-year-old Adam Bricklebank opened his first cafe and bar in Chapel Allerton last summer (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

“It’s crazy the amount of support we’ve been getting from people all around the city, even people travelling from Wakefield to try us out.

“Customers always compliment how welcome and comfortable they feel every time they’re in, the atmosphere and the food and drinks.

“It has made me feel so proud of myself and proud of our team - they’re fantastic. We deliver a product that the area seems to have been missing.”

Bricklebank’s has been shortlisted in three categories at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2024, as well as New Starter Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards - Adam is also up for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Bricklebank's has been shortlisted for five awards (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

And Adam has already got plans to expand the venue due to the demand, which he said had gone beyond anything he had expected.

“We use all locally-sourced ingredients and we try to be as sustainable as we can with everything that we do,” he added.

“We attract all different types of people, from older people to younger customers, to families, to young mums, it’s such a diverse crowd.

"The key is that there’s something for everyone - we’ve got the bar, the coffees, cocktails, wines, breakfast, evening meals, burgers.”

While the food has been a hit, Adam thinks it’s the service and his team that have kept customers coming back.

Adam praised his team (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

He said: “The idea behind the brand, even before we opened, was that we wanted to be personable. We want to provide a comfortable, laidback service that people feel at home with.

“It’s that type of service that makes people want to return back. Of course they want to come back for the food, but they also want to see the staff, to catch up with us and check how we’re doing.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has shown us the support and come down so far. It’s really taken off and we all enjoy being at work.