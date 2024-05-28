Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds cafe owner has featured on BBC Breakfast to encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship.

Adam Bricklebank, owner of Bricklebank’s Cafe & Bar in Chapel Allerton, appeared on the popular BBC show this morning (Tuesday, May 28).

The 23-year-old opened the cafe in Stainbeck Lane last summer and it has quickly become a north Leeds-favourite. It even scooped Newcomer of the Year at the 2024 Oliver Awards.

The BBC Breakfast feature focussed on the options young people have post-education - whether they should go to university, take on an apprenticeship or begin working.

Bricklebank’s Cafe & Bar was featured on BBC Breakfast today (May 28).

Adam shared his own business journey on the show, which he said was “not an easy process” but has absolutely paid-off.

When asked about why he left education, Adam said: “It was never for me. I was always sitting in a classroom and I always thought, ‘this just isn’t for me, I want to go and get real-life experience from real-life people’.

“That’s how I learn - from people. So that’s why I decided to take the plunge, drop out of sixth form, go work full-time and I’ve never looked back ever since.”

BBC journalist Nina Warhust said Adam has had a “business-spirit from the very get-go” after hearing about his small tuck shop he ran as a kid.

The journalist also took to her social media channels to share her thoughts on the cafe. Pictured with Adam and his mum Adele, Nina told her X followers: “Proud Mum moment.

“You would be if your son left school early and opened a thriving cafe by the age of 22.

“We are with Adam & other under 25s proving the cynics wrong as young people in the UK are some of the most economically active in the developed world @BBCBreakfast”