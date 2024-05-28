Bricklebank’s Chapel Allerton: Leeds entrepreneur behind 'thriving' cafe shares his journey on BBC Breakfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Bricklebank, owner of Bricklebank’s Cafe & Bar in Chapel Allerton, appeared on the popular BBC show this morning (Tuesday, May 28).
The 23-year-old opened the cafe in Stainbeck Lane last summer and it has quickly become a north Leeds-favourite. It even scooped Newcomer of the Year at the 2024 Oliver Awards.
The BBC Breakfast feature focussed on the options young people have post-education - whether they should go to university, take on an apprenticeship or begin working.
Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
Adam shared his own business journey on the show, which he said was “not an easy process” but has absolutely paid-off.
When asked about why he left education, Adam said: “It was never for me. I was always sitting in a classroom and I always thought, ‘this just isn’t for me, I want to go and get real-life experience from real-life people’.
“That’s how I learn - from people. So that’s why I decided to take the plunge, drop out of sixth form, go work full-time and I’ve never looked back ever since.”
BBC journalist Nina Warhust said Adam has had a “business-spirit from the very get-go” after hearing about his small tuck shop he ran as a kid.
The journalist also took to her social media channels to share her thoughts on the cafe. Pictured with Adam and his mum Adele, Nina told her X followers: “Proud Mum moment.
“You would be if your son left school early and opened a thriving cafe by the age of 22.
“We are with Adam & other under 25s proving the cynics wrong as young people in the UK are some of the most economically active in the developed world @BBCBreakfast”
Bricklebank’s Cafe & Bar offers English breakfast classics including eggs royale, eggs benedict and avocado and toast, as well as brunch, lunch and cocktails.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.