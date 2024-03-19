Leeds Oliver Awards 2024: Every winner of the Yorkshire Evening Post's restaurant awards

The winners of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2024 have been named.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 19th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Hundreds of guests attended the glitzy ceremony at New Dock Hall last night, celebrating 15 years since we launched our Leeds food and drink awards.

Since the very first Oliver Awards ceremony in 2009, hundreds of businesses have been crowned with a coveted award - propelling some into the spotlight and recognising others for their long-serving dedication to the city’s food and drink industry.

Our panel of judges had the tough job of whittling this year's entries down to a shortlist, with the winners across 17 categories crowned last night, including the new Judges' Choice Award.

The ceremony was hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams and guests enjoyed a three-course menu designed by the 2023 Chef of the Year Craig Rogan. Thanks to our event sponsors ReFood UK, Chef Works, Fearns at Leeds Dock, Aphasia Support, the Royal Armouries, the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association and Dish Hospitality Recruitment.

Here is every Leeds business to have won an Oliver Award 2024.

Finalists: Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Cafe Deli Margaux; Muddy Boots Cafe & Bistro; Pudding Lab; The Cheesy Living Co

1. Best Cafe or Deli - Empire Cafe

Finalists: Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Cafe Deli Margaux; Muddy Boots Cafe & Bistro; Pudding Lab; The Cheesy Living Co Photo: Simon Hulme/National World

Finalists: Craig Rogan at The Collective; Fearns - Leeds Dock; TADA; The Empire Cafe; Three's A Crowd Leeds

2. Newcomer of the Year - Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar

Finalists: Craig Rogan at The Collective; Fearns - Leeds Dock; TADA; The Empire Cafe; Three's A Crowd Leeds Photo: National World

Finalists: Bar Fibre; Electric Shuffle Leeds; Farrands; Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall; The Bar at Dakota Leeds

3. Best Bar - Green Room

Finalists: Bar Fibre; Electric Shuffle Leeds; Farrands; Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall; The Bar at Dakota Leeds

Finalists: Dastaan Leeds; Deliziosa; La Cantina44; Salute @ The White Swan; Singh's Restaurant

4. Best Family Friendly - The Thornhill

Finalists: Dastaan Leeds; Deliziosa; La Cantina44; Salute @ The White Swan; Singh's Restaurant Photo: Simon Hulme/National World

Finalists: Farsley Fire and Smoke; Mermaid Fish and Chips; Poco Sicilian Street Food; Portside Fish and Chips; Singh’s Leeds

5. Best Takeaway - Hooyah Burgers

Finalists: Farsley Fire and Smoke; Mermaid Fish and Chips; Poco Sicilian Street Food; Portside Fish and Chips; Singh’s Leeds Photo: Hooyah Burgers/Google

Finalists: Call Lane Social; Fearns - Leeds Dock; Gaucho; Northern Monk; Sky Lounge - DoubleTree by Hilton.

6. Sustainability Award - Kino

Finalists: Call Lane Social; Fearns - Leeds Dock; Gaucho; Northern Monk; Sky Lounge - DoubleTree by Hilton. Photo: Jo Ritchie

