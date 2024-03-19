Hundreds of guests attended the glitzy ceremony at New Dock Hall last night, celebrating 15 years since we launched our Leeds food and drink awards.

Since the very first Oliver Awards ceremony in 2009, hundreds of businesses have been crowned with a coveted award - propelling some into the spotlight and recognising others for their long-serving dedication to the city’s food and drink industry.

Our panel of judges had the tough job of whittling this year's entries down to a shortlist, with the winners across 17 categories crowned last night, including the new Judges' Choice Award.

The ceremony was hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams and guests enjoyed a three-course menu designed by the 2023 Chef of the Year Craig Rogan. Thanks to our event sponsors ReFood UK, Chef Works, Fearns at Leeds Dock, Aphasia Support, the Royal Armouries, the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association and Dish Hospitality Recruitment.

Here is every Leeds business to have won an Oliver Award 2024.

1 . Best Cafe or Deli - Empire Cafe Finalists: Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Cafe Deli Margaux; Muddy Boots Cafe & Bistro; Pudding Lab; The Cheesy Living Co

2 . Newcomer of the Year - Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar Finalists: Craig Rogan at The Collective; Fearns - Leeds Dock; TADA; The Empire Cafe; Three's A Crowd Leeds

3 . Best Bar - Green Room Finalists: Bar Fibre; Electric Shuffle Leeds; Farrands; Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall; The Bar at Dakota Leeds

4 . Best Family Friendly - The Thornhill Finalists: Dastaan Leeds; Deliziosa; La Cantina44; Salute @ The White Swan; Singh's Restaurant

5 . Best Takeaway - Hooyah Burgers Finalists: Farsley Fire and Smoke; Mermaid Fish and Chips; Poco Sicilian Street Food; Portside Fish and Chips; Singh's Leeds