The owner of a popular cafe in north Leeds is set to make an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Adam Bricklebank, 23, owner of Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar in Chapel Allerton, is set to appear on tomorrow (Tuesday, May 28) morning’s edition of the famous BBC programme.

23-year-old Adam Bricklebank opened his first cafe and bar in Chapel Allerton last summer (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Announcing the news via Instagram, Adam said: “We'll be having a slightly later opening on Tuesday at 10AM as we'll be doing a live interview at Bricklebank's on BBC Breakfast focused on Young Entrepreneurs.

“Catch us on BBC 1 on Tuesday from 6am with our first live interview at 6.30am and our second at 8.30am. It's going to be an early one.”

Serving English breakfast classics including eggs royale, eggs benedict and avocado and toast, as well as brunch, lunch and cocktails, Bricklebank’s cafe has been a hit with the local community and beyond.

