Bricklebank's Chapel Allerton: Young Leeds entrepreneur and cafe owner set to appear on BBC Breakfast
Adam Bricklebank, 23, owner of Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar in Chapel Allerton, is set to appear on tomorrow (Tuesday, May 28) morning’s edition of the famous BBC programme.
Adam opened his café and bar in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, last summer after working in hospitality since he was 14.
Announcing the news via Instagram, Adam said: “We'll be having a slightly later opening on Tuesday at 10AM as we'll be doing a live interview at Bricklebank's on BBC Breakfast focused on Young Entrepreneurs.
“Catch us on BBC 1 on Tuesday from 6am with our first live interview at 6.30am and our second at 8.30am. It's going to be an early one.”
Serving English breakfast classics including eggs royale, eggs benedict and avocado and toast, as well as brunch, lunch and cocktails, Bricklebank’s cafe has been a hit with the local community and beyond.
It was nominated in three categories at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2024, as well as New Starter Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards - Adam was also up for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category.
