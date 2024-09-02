Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Leeds restaurants have been shortlisted for national awards.

The annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) will be taking place on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster.

The awards are designed to recognise the very best of UK’s Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs in the country together under one roof.

And this year, three Leeds restaurants have made the cut.

Finalists for the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) have been announced - and three Leeds restaurants are in the running. | National World/Google

Delhi Wala Food, in Bishopgate Street, is in the running for Regional Restaurant of the Year in the North East, alongside Dastaan, in Otley Road.

Both restaurants have made their mark on the city, scooping titles from other prestigious awards. Most recently, Delhi Wala Food won best Street Food Restaurant of the Year at the Nation's Curry Awards 2024 meanwhile Dastaan took Best World Restaurant at this year’s Oliver Awards.

Up for Regional Takeaway of the Year in the North East is Miah’s Spice, in Gildersome.

The restaurants will find out their fate at the glitzy event hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin, who is also a member of the world-famous Magic Circle.

Winners of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) will be announced on October 6. | Hitz Rao Photography

Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, social media and food hygiene ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence.

Mohammed Munim, chief executive of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts.

“These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.

“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”

ARTA 2024 is Powered by Work Permit Cloud, with ChefOnline as the Strategic Partner, Guavapay, Super Pollo, and Cobra Beer as Associate Sponsors, Madhus as Catering Partner, and Wheels to Heal as Charity Partner. ARTA 2024 is also proudly supported by Cambridge Regional College, Khorshid Rice, Squire Mile Insurance, and Lexpert Solicitors.