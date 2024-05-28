11 gracious photos take you back to Gildersome in the 1960s

The Spread Eagle and King's Arms at Gildersome Crossroads were both demolished in the 1960s as part of plans to reconstructed the junction at the time to facilitate the building of the M62 motorway in the area. These 11 wonderful photos celebrate life around the communkity during a decade of change and challenges. The images are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Gildersome in the 1960s
The Spread Eagle pub at Gildersome Crossroads, taken in Jun e 1968 just prior to its demolition. The crossroads were to be reconstructed at the time to facilitate the building of the M62 in the vicinity. A large hoarding for the pub is still up advertising dancing six nights a week. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Gildersome in the 1960s
The former King's Arms public house at Gildersome Crossroads, with Street Lane to the right, taken in June 1968 just prior to its demolition. The crossroads were due to be reconstructed at the time to facilitate the building of the M62 motorway in the area. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Gildersome in the 1960s
a three man team riding behind a tractor planting cauliflowers in a field near Lister Cottages, by St. Bernard's (Gildersome) railway station. More rows of vegetables can be seen between the railway line and Gelderd Road (A62) seen in the distance. Pictured in June 1960. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Gildsersome in the 1960s
The Spread Eagle pub on the Bradford Road near the junction with Street Lane. This has now been demolished as part of the road improvements on the A650, A62 roundabout. Pictured in March 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Gildersome in the 1960s
the King's Arms public house at number 2 Street Lane. Signs outside advertise Hammonds Fine Ales and a board offers snacks and morning coffee. This public house has now been demolished because of road improvements in the area. Pictured in March 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Gildersome in the 1960s
Members of Morley Local History Society seen during a visit to the Manor House Dig at Hart Hill in August 1967. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
