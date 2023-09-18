Four Leeds restaurants have been named among the best in the country when it comes to cooking up curries.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers behind the Asian Curry Awards, which aim to celebrate “the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines”, has now announced its shortlist of 200 venues for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shortlist will now be whittled down to the top 100 finalists, by an online public voting system.

Indian Fusion, top left, Lala's Pudsey, top right, Indian Tiffin Room, bottom left and Le Raj takeaway have all been shortlisted in the Asian Curry Awards 2023.

Organisers said that list will then be assessed by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation, who will determine category winners. They will be crowned at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony, hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds, at the Grosvenor House in London on November 19.

Indian Tiffin Room has been nominated for the second year in-a-row.

Speaking to the YEP, co-founders Suresh Raje Urs and Srini Sundaram said they felt “excited to be nominated” in the prestigious awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a reflection of all the hard work that is being put through by the team in making sure the service is absolutely perfect,” they said.

"That the food and the flavours hit the right palates. We’re proud of what we have achieved.”

They said accolades like the Asian type of awards “keep them motivated”.

The duo added: "We set out to teach our customers that Indian food is all about flavours, not just being judged on chilli spice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is what we set out to achieve and that brings us great accolades and great recognition too.”

Meanwhile, Pudsey-based Lala’s, which won an award at the ceremony in 2021, is still celebrating its latest accolade this year after being crowned the best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards.