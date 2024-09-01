Ego at The Wellington: I visited the Mediterranean restaurant based off one of Leeds' busiest roundabouts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just off a busy roundabout on the city’s key East Leeds Orbital Route, you’ll find Ego at The Wellington.
The bar and restaurant sits just off Wetherby Road and the Ring Road in Shadwell, north Leeds, and may at first glance appear to be a normal roadside pub like any other.
But, after navigating the roundabout and busy roads adjacent, it’s evident that there is more to this watering hole than meets the eye.
It was not until I found myself Googling The Wellington, having simply thought it was a charming spot to stop for a drink on a quiet evening, that I found out that it hosts Ego; a sophisticated restaurant serving Mediterranean-inspired meals in a country pub setting.
There are a number of Ego restaurants across the UK, based in different venues to expand the classic pub menus with a touch of southern Europe. In this case, the interior was well-decorated. Laid back but with a more modern and elevated chic than the average boozer.
On a Wednesday evening, my guest and I were able to get in without a wait when we arrived at about 6pm. However, tables quickly filled up and, by the time we left closer to 7.30pm, the pub was full of customers.
The menu at Ego is varied; everyone is sure to find something that appeals to them. In fact, my guest and I had a hard time deciding just what to choose - because the menu was so large.
We opted to narrow down the choice by focusing on its Wednesday menu, which offered two courses per person for £30 - or £40 including a bottle of wine.
I started with the grilled goat’s cheese, paired with a bright and tangy beetroot chutney. My guest tried the soup du jour, which on this particular day was a tomato and red pepper soup, served as a generous portion with bread and butter on the side.
For my main I had the duo of pork, which was warming and comforting, with a creamy mustard sauce. On the side, a skillet of extra-cheesy dauphinoise potatoes stole the show.
My guest ordered the pan-roasted chicken supreme, accompanied by tarragon and truffle gnocchi. The chicken itself was cooked perfectly and the sauce was not overpowering but could have benefitted from a little more acidity.
Including a pint of Carling draught, our bill total was £34 and some change. For this price, we were extremely pleased with the quality of the food, service and the setting. Outside Leeds city centre, it’s hard to find another place that offers a dinner for two at this reasonable price especially with a drink and multiple courses.
Food was delicious but not remarkable, served in a lovely setting. For anyone looking for a pub meal that is levelled up, consider Ego and its large menu featuring a series of hard-to-beat weeknight deals.
Daily offers include Tuesday Steak Night, Thursday Kebab Night, afternoon tea and Sunday roasts. For me, it makes every day at Ego feel unique, and adds extra spice to the already large and varied range of meals served here.
Factfile
- Address: Wetherby Rd, Leeds LS17 8LZ
- Telephone: 0113 318 9282
- Opening hours: Mon-Sun, 11am-11pm
- Website: https://www.egorestaurants.co.uk/restaurant-shadwell/
Scores
- Food: 7/10
- Value: 10/10
- Atmosphere: 8/10
- Service: 7/10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.