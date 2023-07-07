There are hundreds of establishments with five-star food hygiene ratings in Leeds – but some have ‘elite’ status.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

And Scores on the Doors, which provides information on food hygiene ratings across the UK, gives an ‘elite’ award to businesses that have achieved three five-star ratings in a row.

Here are the eight Chinese takeaways in the Leeds City Council area with ‘elite’ status as of July 2023.

'Elite' Chinese takeaways The following Chinese takeaways in Leeds have been awarded 'elite' status by Scores on the Doors, after achieving three five-star ratings in a row

Eastern Food Service 387 Whitehall Road, Lower Wortley, LS12 6LB

Happy Chef 138 High Street, Boston Spa, LS23 6BW

Harbour City Chinese Take-Away 544 Scott Hall Road, Scott Hall, LS7 3RA