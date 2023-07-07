Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Leeds 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest Chinese takeaways with consecutive five star ratings

There are hundreds of establishments with five-star food hygiene ratings in Leeds – but some have ‘elite’ status.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

And Scores on the Doors, which provides information on food hygiene ratings across the UK, gives an ‘elite’ award to businesses that have achieved three five-star ratings in a row.

Here are the eight Chinese takeaways in the Leeds City Council area with ‘elite’ status as of July 2023.

The following Chinese takeaways in Leeds have been awarded 'elite' status by Scores on the Doors, after achieving three five-star ratings in a row

1. 'Elite' Chinese takeaways

The following Chinese takeaways in Leeds have been awarded 'elite' status by Scores on the Doors, after achieving three five-star ratings in a row Photo: Google

Photo Sales
387 Whitehall Road, Lower Wortley, LS12 6LB

2. Eastern Food Service

387 Whitehall Road, Lower Wortley, LS12 6LB Photo: Google

Photo Sales
138 High Street, Boston Spa, LS23 6BW

3. Happy Chef

138 High Street, Boston Spa, LS23 6BW Photo: Google

Photo Sales
544 Scott Hall Road, Scott Hall, LS7 3RA

4. Harbour City Chinese Take-Away

544 Scott Hall Road, Scott Hall, LS7 3RA Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsInspectorsFood Standards AgencyNorthern IrelandWalesEnglandLeeds City Council