Once home to the Lord Mayor of Morley more than a century ago, Eighteen90 is now taking the south Leeds bar scene by storm.

The bar, based where Queen Street meets Fountain Street, has found the perfect balance that celebrates its original features combined with modern additions at the venue.

My first experience of Eighteen90 was to make use of its beer garden to soak up some much-needed spring sun one Friday night after work.

And I soon returned to partake, and, ahem, win, one of its popular pub quizzes.

The entertainment doesn’t end there for the Morley hotspot either, as the venue also offers a regular showing of live music.

When it comes to drinks, Eighteen90 has everything a thirsty punter could need, from the ever-refreshing Old Mout Berries & Cherries cider to Brooklyn’s Stonewall IPA. There is also an extensive cocktail menu - created by the bars experienced mixologists.

As its name suggests, the building this pub calls home is steeped in history.

First built in - you guessed it - 1890 as the home for the then-Lord Mayor of Morley, the building has since been redesigned has undergone a major refurbishment and extensive refitting.

While the purpose of this reviewer’s visit was solely to sample the drinks, the pub does offer a handy Thursday night menu of pizzas and burgers - plus a drink - for £10, catering to those looking to start their weekends off early. The deal represents relatively good value.

The Morley area, which has seen a surge of young professionals and first-time-buyers trundling onto its south Leeds shores in recent years, has a thriving independent bar scene and Eighteen90 is carving its own piece of that very tasty cake.

Factfile

Address: 135-137 Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 8HE

Telephone: 0113 229 9296

Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 4pm-11pm, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-12am, Sunday: 1pm - 7pm.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8.5/10