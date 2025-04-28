The Leeds market town has drawn huge crowds for the annual parade over the last 20 years, and Sunday’s showing (April 27) was no different.

Sitting grandly on horseback, St George himself led the parade from Morley Town Hall and to the rugby club, where festivities and events continued throughout the afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue brass band soundtracked the parade as it moved through the town, with youth groups, sports teams, historic societies and others also taking part.

Check out our full gallery of the day below.

St George's Day Parade Hundreds turned out for the annual parade

St George St George himself, resplendent on horseback, led the procession, setting the stage for an inspiring spectacle.

Morley St George's Day Parade The festivities commenced with the much-anticipated parade, which left from outside Morley Town Hall at 11:30am on Sunday

Historical flavour Adding to the historical flavour, WWII military vehicles and reenactors, along with members of the British Legion, marched under the direction of Parade Marshall John Huck of the British Legion.

Young participants Young participants from local Rainbows, Brownies, Girl Guides, Cubs, Scouts, Rangers, Air Cadets, and sports groups such as Morley Rugby Club and Morley Knights Rugby Club also marched, showcasing the town's vibrant youth community.

Route The route took participants up Queensway, across Corporation Street, and finally up Scatcherd Lane into Morley Rugby Club.