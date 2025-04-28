St George's Day Parade 2025, Morley: 21 proud pictures as Leeds town's annual event draws huge crowds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:48 BST

Hundreds turned out to let their patriotic flag fly at the annual St George’s Day Parade in Morley.

The Leeds market town has drawn huge crowds for the annual parade over the last 20 years, and Sunday’s showing (April 27) was no different.

Sitting grandly on horseback, St George himself led the parade from Morley Town Hall and to the rugby club, where festivities and events continued throughout the afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue brass band soundtracked the parade as it moved through the town, with youth groups, sports teams, historic societies and others also taking part.

Check out our full gallery of the day below.

Hundreds turned out for the annual parade

1. St George's Day Parade

Hundreds turned out for the annual parade | Jonathan Gawthorpe

St George himself, resplendent on horseback, led the procession, setting the stage for an inspiring spectacle.

2. St George

St George himself, resplendent on horseback, led the procession, setting the stage for an inspiring spectacle. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The festivities commenced with the much-anticipated parade, which left from outside Morley Town Hall at 11:30am on Sunday

3. Morley St George's Day Parade

The festivities commenced with the much-anticipated parade, which left from outside Morley Town Hall at 11:30am on Sunday | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Adding to the historical flavour, WWII military vehicles and reenactors, along with members of the British Legion, marched under the direction of Parade Marshall John Huck of the British Legion.

4. Historical flavour

Adding to the historical flavour, WWII military vehicles and reenactors, along with members of the British Legion, marched under the direction of Parade Marshall John Huck of the British Legion. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Young participants from local Rainbows, Brownies, Girl Guides, Cubs, Scouts, Rangers, Air Cadets, and sports groups such as Morley Rugby Club and Morley Knights Rugby Club also marched, showcasing the town’s vibrant youth community.

5. Young participants

Young participants from local Rainbows, Brownies, Girl Guides, Cubs, Scouts, Rangers, Air Cadets, and sports groups such as Morley Rugby Club and Morley Knights Rugby Club also marched, showcasing the town’s vibrant youth community. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The route took participants up Queensway, across Corporation Street, and finally up Scatcherd Lane into Morley Rugby Club.

6. Route

The route took participants up Queensway, across Corporation Street, and finally up Scatcherd Lane into Morley Rugby Club. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

