21 of the best pub quizzes in Leeds - according to people who live here

Leeds has no shortage of brilliant pub quizzes - and we’ve put together 21 of the best according to people in the city.

These quiz nights offer everything from laughter to seriously intense competition. And who better to tell us which quizzes reign supreme than locals themselves?

When we asked for their recommendations, we were inundated with responses. They include cosy neighbourhood boozers to lively city centre bars, so there's a quiz here to suit every taste.

Keep reading to find out where the clever clogs of Leeds are heading for their weekly fix...

1 . The Commercial, Churwell Recommended by YEP reader Alan Sewards, it's all about big brains at The Commercial in Churwell during the popular quiz night. | Steve Gray Photo Sales

2 . Adel Sports and Social Club Adel Sports and Social Club hosts a popular weekly quiz at the venue that also hosts the annual Adel Beer Festival, pictured here. YEP reader Philip Cawood said: "Adel sports and social club on a Wednesday night. More pub than club!" | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . The Wardrobe As well as being one of the city's top music venues, when asked about the best quiz in Leeds YEP reader Rob Wilkinson said: "We like The Wardrobe." | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . The Gascoigne Arms, Barwick in Elmet The Gascoigne Arms was another popular answer when we tried to find the best pub quiz nights in the city. YEP reader Carol Stevenson-Neil said: "Defo Gascoigne Barwick in Elmet." | Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

5 . The Thornhill, Calverley YEP reader Neil Sheridan said: "The Thornhill in Calverley, includes Play Your Cards Right and quiz supper with fantastic meal vouchers and drinks for prizes. Every Thursday night" | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . The Parnaby Tavern Middleton’s brainiacs unite at The Parnaby Tavern for a quiz night full of fun, facts and competition. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales