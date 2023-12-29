Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 of the best deals at Leeds restaurants in January including Gusto, Blue Pavilion and Chaophraya

Leeds restaurants are pulling all the stops to ensure everyone can get a delicious meal for less this January.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT

And some of the finest restaurants in the city are offering up to 50% off.

This includes Gusto, a popular Italian restaurant in Greek Street, and Blue Pavillion, a fine dining Chinese restaurant in the Merrion Centre, which has just undergone a £3m refurbishment.

Here are 15 restaurants in Leeds with the best discounts in January.

Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, is offering 50% off food from their a la carte menu throughout the month of January. This offer is available all day Monday to Thursday, from January 2 to 31. Customers must be members of the Club IR to use this offer.

Banyan Bar & Kitchen, located in City Square, has an offer on this January too. It is offering 10 dishes for £10 each, available all day from Monday to Sunday from Wednesday January 3. All of its best-selling dishes will be on offer as well as two new dishes: hoisin duck and miso noodles and bang chicken fried rice.

This fine dining Thai restaurant in Swinegate is offering 30% off the food bill when diners visit from January 2. It is valid from Sunday to Thursday, all day, and on Fridays until 5pm.

Brasserie Blanc, in Sovereign Street, has offers this January too. Customers can receive 50% off mains if they sign up on the website. The offer begins January 1 and is in place until February 10. Customers can redeem this offer all day on Monday to Friday as well as on Saturday until 5pm.

Piccolo by Piccolino, located in The Springs, is also offering 50% off all food on its a la carte menu this January. This offer is available every Monday to Thursday throughout the month. Customers must be members of Club IR.

