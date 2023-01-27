News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

13 of the best Leeds city centre restaurants according to Google reviews - including Home, Ox Club and Wen's

From classy fine-dining restaurants to street food joints, there are so many options when it comes to eating out in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago

Entries for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023 are now open, celebrating the finest restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and more in the city. It’s a chance to celebrate the the vibrant food and drink scene our city has to offer, with 15 award categories that businesses can enter into.

As nominations pour in, we take a look at some of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds city centre, according to Google reviews made by customers. These restaurants all have an overall score of 4.7/5 stars or above.

1. 13 of the best city centre restaurants

Clockwise from top left: Wen's, HOME, The Swine That Dines and Blue Sakura

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Owt

Owt, in the Corn Exchange, scored 4.9 from 104 reviews. Pictured is owner Esther Miglo.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

3. Caracas Grill/La Taberna

Caracas Grill/La Taberna, in York Place, scored 4.8 from 291 reviews

Photo: La Taberna

Photo Sales

4. Da Vito

Da Vito, on York Place, scored 4.8 from 242 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsGoogleYorkshire Evening Post