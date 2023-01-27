Entries for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023 are now open , celebrating the finest restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and more in the city. It’s a chance to celebrate the the vibrant food and drink scene our city has to offer, with 15 award categories that businesses can enter into.

As nominations pour in, we take a look at some of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds city centre, according to Google reviews made by customers. These restaurants all have an overall score of 4.7/5 stars or above.